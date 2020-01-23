Non-profit shows consent should be standard, not celebrated Fondation Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmaris aims to show youth that they shouldn't need praise to do the right thing.

Fondation Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmaris’ latest campaign spot aims to raise awareness about sexual consent among youth – specifically, by showing that consent shouldn’t need to be glorified in order to get it.

The video spot starts with a light, somewhat humorous approach to the subject matter, showing dancers singing on a flashy Japanese T.V. show about sexual consent and its importance. The video then transitions to a more somber scene of two teenagers getting intimate, when the girl says that she does not want to proceed any further. The boy respects her wishes and stops, despite not receiving the fanfare of the previous scene.

The ad is part of a campaign, created by Ogilvy, which aims to promote healthy emotional and interpersonal life habits among youth. The campaign looks to combat the problem and issues associated with sexual consent through a “touch of humour” that “stays clear from moralizing messages” teens are used to hearing.

“Sexual consent [is] a major social issue that touches young people in particular,” said Simon Blaquière, copywriter at Ogilvy, in a press release. “Since it’s not an easy topic to discuss, we wanted to avoid the moralizing trap. Doing the right thing is the only way to go and does not need to be glorified. That’s what we wanted to communicate, but in a colourful and fun way.”

Fondation Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais combats bullying, violence and discrimination in schools by promoting “promoting caring environments for students by supporting and organizing various initiatives that provide more effective intervention with victims, aggressors and witnesses,” the foundation’s website states.

Ogilvy created the campaign in collaboration with the Secretariat a la jeunesse du Quebec, a social services organization in Quebec City.

Fondation Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais’ campaign will be broadcasted on TV and online. The video will also be adapted for social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Tik Tok.