48North is bringing cannabis products to Thoughtfull Indigo's new ecommerce platform is now selling a selection of accessories curated by the cannabis company.

Indigo has expanded further into the cannabis category, partnering with 48North to make a selection of accessories available on the gifting website.

Thoughtfull is an ecommerce brand launched in beta by Indigo last year, taking the retailer’s expanding assortment of non-book products and positioning them for consumers looking for unique gift ideas. It has also entered categories Indigo hasn’t typically played in, such as subscription boxes, experiences and cannabis.

As Thoughtfull’s exclusive cannabis partner, 48North will curate an offering of cannabis-related accessories for the platform, which currently include the company’s flagship F8 line, as well as products from U.S.-based, women-focused brand Sackville & Co., which 48North acquired in October.

While the full cannabis assortment launched on Monday, a small selection of cannabis accessories from brands such as Laundry Day, Flower and Session Goods have also been available on Thoughtfull since last year. Though not owned by 48North, a spokeperson for Indigo confirmed that these products were curated for Thoughtfull by the company, and would continue to be available on the site.

Conner MacLeod, head of curation for Thoughtfull, said in a release that working with 48North was “a natural fit” due to the brand’s focus on quality, authenticity, sustainability and education. Though it has expanded into other segments of the cannabis category, 48North launched by selling accessories that placed an emphasis on higher-end, stylish designs.

Kirsten Gauthier, CMO of 48North, says having a robust distribution network is “of paramount importance” for the company, both when it comes to introducing more people to its own brand and breaking down stigma around cannabis more broadly. Gauthier says 48North, which takes a health and wellness-inspired approach to the cannabis category, also aims to become “Canada’s most beloved and accessible cannabis brand” by doing things like expanding its distribution network to include more “mainstream” retail companies like Indigo.

While Indigo is certainly ahead of the curve in terms of embracing cannabis-related products, it is not the first national, non-cannabis retailer to enter the category. Loblaw sells medical cannabis through Shoppers Drug Mart, while 10 Dominion and Real Atlantic Superstore locations in Newfoundland and Labrador now have recreational cannabis stores on-site (under the “C-Shop” banner).

Last year, 48North made a strategic investment in cannabis accessories retailer The Friendly Stranger, which has been operating in Toronto for 25 years. The investment was intended to help the retailer with its plans to expand with new locations and begin selling legal recreational cannabis and, in January, it was announced that trademark licenses for use of The Friendly Stranger’s brand had been granted to six Ontario retail license holders, which are expected to open early this year. In addition to the investment, the companies also established a preferred partnership agreement, securing space for 48North products in The Friendly Stranger’s locations.