Corner Office Shifts: SkipTheDishes adds marketing leadership Plus, David Allard departs as chief marketer at Samsung Canada.

SkipTheDishes creates new VP marketing role

Canada’s largest food delivery service has grown its marketing team, appointing Cheryl Radisa to the position of VP marketing. She joined the company on Jan. 6, and will report to Howard Migdal, managing director for Canada at SkipTheDishes.

While the Winnipeg-based company works with external agency partners, it handles a lot of marketing internally, according to CEO Kevin Edwards. And in recent years, as the company has grown and expanded its marketing strategy – its latest batch of creative featuring actor Jon Hamm aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl – the brand has attracted new talent to its Prairie headquarters, Edwards says.

Radisa’s mandate includes driving growth and leading the brand’s internal marketing team and overall marketing and creative strategy. She has previously held senior marketing roles at Pepsi, Loblaws, TD and, most recently, McCormick.

Lowe’s appoints new president as it prepares to close stores

Anthony Hurst is expected to take over as Lowe’s president this month. His appointment comes shortly after the home improvement chain – which operates close to 600 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores – announced it would shutter 34 stores across six provinces, including 26 Rona locations, in January and February of this year.

Hurst will be based in Boucherville, Quebec, and report to company CEO Marvin Ellison. He most recently served as SVP of enterprise and strategy transformation at Lowe’s, as well as president of its western division. Before that, he held senior executive roles at J.C. Penney and Home Depot in the U.S.

Tony Cioffi, the Canadian division’s interim president, will return to his previous role as EVP of finance, dealers and real estate.

Samsung’s Canadian CMO departs

David Allard left the Canadian division of the electronics giant on Dec. 31 for personal reasons, the company confirmed to strategy on Tuesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the former CMO “made numerous contributions during his year at Samsung,” adding that it “will continue to focus on strategies that allow us to accelerate our product, business and brand impact with Canadians.”

Allard took over as CMO from Mark Childs in November 2018, arriving with experience from Coca-Cola, Diageo and the Campbell Company of Canada. During his tenure, the company worked with cultural influencers to help further drive its “do what you can’t” positioning and struck a new agency relationship with Leo Burnett Toronto.

When asked about an interim replacement, Samsung said its marketing teams report directly to their respective heads of business across the mobile, consumer electronics and corporate divisions.