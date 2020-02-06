Goop sets up shop at Sephora in Canada The partnership will allow Canadians outside of Toronto to shop the beauty brand in person for the first time.

Goop is launching at Sephora in Canada, the beauty lifestyle company announced this week.

Erin Cotter, general manager of beauty and wellness at Goop, said in a release that the Sephora partnership allows the brand to expand its footprint, as well as carve out a niche in the beauty space.

Cotter added that Goop chose to partner with Sephora as a result of its clean beauty initiatives. “They are building an exciting new category of business for the modern consumer who is looking for beauty that fits into their wellness-oriented lifestyle,” she said.

This is also the first time the brand will have a permanent presence inside a national retailer outside of Toronto. Goop was previously only available online at Goop.com, at independent prestige beauty stores, as well as at pop-ups like the Goop MRKT at The Hazelton Hotel last summer.

The beauty brand will begin to stock its products inside select Sephora stores on February 28, launching with its popular GoopGlow beauty collection. Additional products will begin to appear in Sephora stores later this year.