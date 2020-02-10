Bleublancrouge wins global Thompson Hotels account The agency, alongside others in the Humanise Collective, also won work for One Homecare Solutions in the U.S.

Hospitality brand Thompson Hotels and U.S. healthcare service provider One Homecare Solutions (OHS) have both selected Bleublancrouge Toronto and Humanise Collective as their agency partners.

The Thompson Hotels win is a global assignment that includes strategy and creative. A spokesperson for BBR tells told strategy that in an email that it they “can’t divulge any details” as to what specific strategy and creative work it will engage in, but in a Monday press release, BBR says said the Thompson Hotels win is “the direct product of BBR’s growing expertise with global hospitality brands, combining both strategy and creative.” BBR has been working with global hospitality brands such as Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton Hotels and, Bonvoy. It has also worked with Loews Hotels and Sothebys real estate.

Thompson Hotels, which is owned by Hyatt, is a luxury hotel and resort brand with locations in Chicago (pictured, above), New York, Nashville, Seattle, Washington and Mexico.

For OHS, BBR will be handling “a reinvention of both the brand and its marketing,” pushing its growth across the U.S. This assignment is a U.S mandate. OHS is a Florida-based, integrated post-acute care provider company that is currently looking to expand into Texas and other southern states, BBR says.

Both account wins were led by BBR, with the assistance of L’Institut (master planning), U92 (digital strategy) and YHP (experience design). All agencies are part of the Humanise Collective, a collection of agencies and pure-play shops that allow it to take a collaborative approach to client work and bring in a range of different expertise and service offerings.

In October, the agency made three leadership hires in its Toronto office: Joumana Oweida was added to the agency as VP and general manager, and Chris Dacyshyn and Julie Markle were brought on as new co-ECDs.