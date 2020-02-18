Dr. Oetker sings for its supper The frozen pizza brand is giving away custom love songs and a diamond ring in a bid for younger consumers.

Many people have been known to sing the praises of pizza, and Dr. Oetker’s Ristorante line of thin crust pizzas is adding its voice with creative that gives fans a chance to win a custom love song and diamond ring.

Developed by creative agency Giants & Gentlemen, the frozen pizza brand’s new campaign will air on pre-roll, social, Spotify and digital with four 15-second videos featuring dumbstruck lovers struggling to express their true romantic feelings, until they are aided by a suave R&B crooner.

It directs viewers to a microsite, where they qualify for the giveaway by answering a questionnaire about their loved ones in order to craft a custom love song of their own. Phase two of the campaign is set to launch on May 1 and will pit three songs against one another in a fan vote, with the winner receiving a $10,000 diamond ring.

Indresh Kohli, executive head of marketing at Dr. Oetker, says the brand is appealing to pizza lovers as a whole, but is looking to create a breakthrough message to a younger audience – millennials have been driving a resurgence in frozen meals, with Mintel data finding that frozen pizza purchases in particular are inversely related to age. Kohli says in an age dominated by the emoji, it can be difficult to communicate true emotion, and the comedic narrative approach of using a smooth operator to guide couples, will compel younger viewers to stay to the end and heed the call to action.

The creative is targeting its core audience of women, but Kohli stresses that it goes beyond that demo to ones who celebrate pizza.

“Our messaging here is all online – digital and social and on-pack – appealing to a younger savvier audience who spends the bulk of its time online,” he says.

Previously, the brand used stop-motion and live action Vogue-style editorial creative to reach out to women in the dessert category. For the current campaign, media is being handled by OMD.

Dr. Oetker’s Ristorante brand is the number one frozen pizza brand in Canada, with a 22.2% share in a category expected to grow by 2.5% between 2017 and 2023, according to Market Research Future, which also points out that the thin-crust is expected to grow by 6.5% in the same period. Dr. Oetker competes with the likes of Nestle’s Delissio and DiGiorno, as well as new entrants like Caulipower, which uses cauliflower-based crust and was billed as the fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. when it launched in Canada in 2018. Dr. Oetker responded with its own plant-based pie, introduced last year.