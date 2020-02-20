Global CCO Carlos Moreno to leave Cossette The agency will adopt a single-CCO model as one of its creative leaders leaves to pursue new opportunities.

Carlos Moreno, global chief creative officer at Cossette, is leaving the agency to pursue a yet-to-be-disclosed new opportunity.

Peter Ignazi, Moreno’s creative partner, will continue in his role as global chief creative officer at Cossette, focusing on leading the creative team as well as the agency’s international expansion. Mélanie Dunn, Cossette’s CEO, said the second global CCO role will no longer exist at Cossette.

“It’s never easy to see someone go, but I am truly grateful for what Carlos has helped build here, along with Peter Ignazi,” she said in a statement on Thursday. “Peter will continue to lead what is one of the most talented creative teams in the country, working to mentor and empower them while ensuring that we keep producing thought-provoking, award-winning work for our clients in this market and every market.”

Moreno and Ignazi have been long-time creative partners, joining Cossette in 2015 after nine years as ECDs at BBDO Toronto, amid plans to grow the agency. As a creative duo at Cossette, Moreno and Ignazi won an enviable slew of awards for their work, propelling the agency to multiple Agency of the Wins, top rankings in the Creative Report Card and an Outdoor Grand Prix at the 2018 Cannes Lions for McDonald’s Canada’s “Follow the Arches” campaign. The pair were named global CCOs in 2018 as the agency and parent company Vision7 set their sights on global expansion.

“In twenty two years together, we’ve accomplished a lot,” Peter Ignazi, Cossette’s global chief creative officer, said in a statement Thursday. “These last five years at Cossette have been some of our best. So now, I’m just going to continue to do what we’ve always done: Try to make the best damn advertising in the world, ”

Friday will be Moreno’s last day at Cossette.