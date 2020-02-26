What are Canadians’ favourite new products? Plant-based and health-conscious products were well-represented in Brandspark's annual ranking.

Product innovations focused on health, sustainability and convenience resonated most with Canadians, according to the results of BrandSpark International’s 2020 Best New Product Award winners, which had firm representation from brands and products in the natural, plant-based and health-conscious realm.

BrandSpark surveyed more than 16,000 Canadians to find this year’s new product award winners. The participants voted on the latest health, beauty, personal care, food, beverage, household, pet, home goods and tech products in 70 different categories, as well as factors that influence their purchase decisions when it comes to trying new products.

The survey found that 67% of respondents say they look for new products that will make their life easier. While 69% report they are making changes to live healthier and eat better, 76% agree that taste is the most important factor when buying food.

However, natural food continues to be of significance for Canadians, with 58% reporting the try to buy products that have “natural” ingredients. Meat alternatives are also increasing in population as 31% of respondents saying they are eating less meat than two years ago – most notably, red meat. Sustainability is an important factor as well, with 60% of Canadian shoppers saying it’s important that food products are produced adhering to sustainable practices. This holds true when it comes to household products as well, with 66% saying they try to choose products that are not detrimental to the environment.

BrandSpark noted that consumers see new innovation being particularly relevant in the health and OTC category, with 64% concurring that advancements to over-the-counter health product are consistently being made. And Canadians are obliging to pay for these benefits, with 54% stating they will spend more for the products they know work. Important factors Canadians continue to look for when it comes to beauty and personal care are items that will be “gentle on their skin, yet prove to be effective.”

Ongoing research and development is important as well, with 57% of beauty shoppers believing that continuing R&D leads to better beauty products. Natural and pure ingredients are prime areas of innovation, with 1 in 2 consumers trying to include beauty products in their routine.

The full list of winners can be found on BrandSpark’s website, but we’ve included winners in some of the most competitive and trendy product categories below.

Anti-Aging Facial Care: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid

Baby Health: Braun Nasal Aspirator

Body Lotion: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Fragrance Free

Cheek Tint / Colour: Burt’s Bees Lip & Cheek Stick

Collagen Supplement: Jamieson Collagen Anti-Wrinkle Liquid

Conditioner: Hair Food Conditioner

Peanut Butter/Spread: Legendary Foods Chocolate Banana Flavored Peanut Spread

Plant-Based Burger: Beyond Meat Burger

Plant-Based Sausage: Gardein Breakfast Sausage Patties

Shredded Cheese: Armstrong Triple Cheddar Shredded Cheese

Single-Serve Coffee: Nescafe Gold Origins Coffee Capsules

Air Fryer: Instant Pot 10-qt Vortex Compact Air Fryer Oven

Air Care: Febreze Small Spaces

Blender: Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

Coffee Maker: Braun MultiServe 12cup Drip Coffee Maker

Dish Soap: Palmolive Ultra Liquid Dish Soap, Pure + Clear Original