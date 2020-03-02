Tourisme Montreal renews assignment with Lg2 Knowledge of the region and a new global network to tap were cited as reasons for the new five-year mandate.

Tourisme Montréal is renewing its partnership with creative agency Lg2 for five years.

The renewal comes after a bid involving multiple agencies, which was supported by the A2C during the planning and follow-up process. Lg2 first won the account in 2014, and has since led efforts that have included a rebranding and the launch of new marketing platforms.

Emmanuelle Legault, VP of marketing and strategy with Tourisme Montréal, cited the agency’s “extensive knowledge” of the Montreal region and “a unique vision of the destination’s long-term development strategy” as reasons for renewing the mandate in a Monday press release. She also cited the agency’s partnership with Worldwide Partners and its “access to a wealth of talent and expertise on an international scale.”

Just last month, Lg2 joined the WPI global independent agency network in an attempt to gain more global market knowledge and broaden out to an international client base.

“As a home-grown company, we have a deep attachment to our city, which is an even greater motivation to promote it,” said Claude Auchu, partner, CEO and Chairman of the board at Lg2. “This organization gives us the opportunity to mobilize many players who are committed, as we are, to building and promoting the Montréal product. And by now being a member of a group of more than 70 independent agencies, Tourisme Montréal will also be able to benefit from these worldwide antennae.”

Last month, Lg2 made another addition to its portfolio of tourism clients when it picked up the assignment for Quebec City Tourism.