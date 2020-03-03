Forsman & Bodenfors adds new strategy, client service leads Head of strategy Andrew Carty is one of the new additions, joining following the closure of Send+Receive late last year.

Forsman & Bodenfors has made two new additions to its leadership team, hiring Julien Bissuel as VP of client service and Andrew Carty as VP and head of strategy.

Bissuel was most recently business unit director at DDB Canada, but has also spent time at Juniper Park\TBWA. He’s also worked client-side at Nestle, PepsiCo and P&G. Melanie Johnston, CEO of Forsman & Bodenfors Canada, cites Bissuel’s mix of client- and agency-side experience as giving him a “well-rounded” perspective on the role.

Carty is coming off three years at Send+Receive, an agency he co-founded in 2016 that worked on projects for clients including Armor All, The Burger’s Priest and connected home brand Alfred. Both Simon Craig and JP Gravina, the agency’s other co-founders, confirmed to strategy that the agency closed it doors in October.

Though Forsman had some departures in 2019 – managing director Lorri MacDonald left to be client services director at John St. and director of strategy Nancy Beattie left for a VP of group strategy role at Cossette last summer – it also made several additions in its first full year of operation under its new identity, including a new strategy lead and ECD in its Montreal office, as well as a head of production in Toronto. It has also done work for the Canadian Women’s Foundation, Holland Bloorview and Seneca College.