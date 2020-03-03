Volvo picks Narrative as PR and social media AOR The agency will handle a range of communications as the automaker looks to get the word out about several key priorities.

Volvo Cars Canada has selected Narrative as its new PR and social media agency of record as it looks to continue its recent momentum and get the word out about important environmental initiatives.

Selected following an RFP process that began in November, Narrative will support Volvo’s cross-platform communications in Canada, including through media and influencer relations and managing its social media platforms. The agency’s work on the assignment will begin immediately.

This is the first time Volvo Cars has had a PR and social media agency in Canada, though it most recently worked with Mundy Marketing Group for PR support.

Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Cars Canada, says safety – a long-time pillar of the brand – will continue to be a focus of its communications in Canada, as well as its “ambitious” sustainability goals. Last year, the company announced that it plans to introduce a new electric vehicle model every year, as well as have half of its new vehicle sales come from fully electric models by 2025. That’s on top of other commitments to improving sustainability and environmental impact across Volvo’s operations, both in terms of emissions created and natural resources used. Girgis says Narrative stood out during the selection process for being able to match its “passion and inspiration” in these areas.

Volvo sold 10,155 new vehicles in Canada last year, the first time since 2005 it topped 10,000 new sales. One of Narrative’s goals will be to help continue that momentum in the Canadian market going forward.

Narrative now has a headcount of over 52 people, with other recent client wins including Starbucks and JW Marriott Edmonton.