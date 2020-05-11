FCB Canada names Nancy Crimi-Lamanna as CCO The new role will see her align with teams across North America, while Tracy Little has been appointed managing director in Toronto.

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna has been named chief creative officer of FCB Canada as the agency looks to drive greater collaboration and integration across its North American offices.

In a new country-level role for the agency, Crimi-Lamanna will focus on working closely with creative teams across North America to further build the creative culture, collaboration and provide stronger integrated solutions for clients. She also adds creative oversight of FCB’s Montreal operations to her duties.

Jeff Hilts, who was Crimi-Lamanna’s co-CCO in Toronto, and Sylvain Dufresne, VP and head of creative in Montreal, remain in their respective roles and will continue to lead creative on the ground for their respective offices.

Bryan Kane, president of FCB Canada, says with the increasing role the agency’s Canadian offices are having in work being done across North America, it was important to have a creative leader to help it align with clients served by multiple offices. Late last year, FCB created a new model that integrated the operations of its offices across North America.

Crimi-Lamanna joined FCB Toronto as VP and creative director in 2015, and was promoted to the co-CCO role with Hilts the following year. During her time with FCB, it has picked up four Digital Agency of the Year wins and several Lions at Cannes, namely for its work with Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

In addition to the leadership change on the creative front, Tracy Little has been named managing director of the Toronto office, leading its client account group and playing an active role in its day-to-day operations. Little has been with FCB for five years, leading several of its accounts, including BMO.

Last summer, Kane was hired in the president’s role, the first to provide leadership at the Canadian level. His hiring came after CEO Tyler Turnbull added duties for the agency’s New York office to his remit.