Sun Life picks Publicis The agency will lead a national campaign aimed at advancing the financial company's goals of helping Canadians reach a better quality of life.

Sun Life Financial has selected Publicis Worldwide to lead new brand marketing and communication efforts in Canada.

In addition to leading a new integrated national brand campaign for Sun Life launching later this year, Publicis will support all of the company’s communication efforts and brand activations, developing a strategic marketing approach.

Sun Life is looking to familiarize Canadians with the breadth of its offering, which includes financial planning, investment management and insurance. Last year, Sun Life created a new client experience division, meant to help the company take an integrated approach across its different business units.

The company also wants to continue its efforts to connect with Canadians on a more emotional level by showing how its products can contribute to health and happiness through financial stability. That has been a focus of its most recent fall campaigns, which were handled by Havas.

Brigitte Dagnault, AVP of marketing, Canada for Sun Life, said in a release that the “synergy” of Publicis’ offices in Montreal and Toronto would be an asset in understanding the company’s entire market.