Sid Lee expands PR service to Toronto Genna Alexopoulos has been hired to lead the offering and build on the agency's integrated approach.

Sid Lee has brought its PR service offering to its Toronto office, looking to establish itself as a problem solver in Canada’s largest city after previously doing so in Montreal.

To lead the discipline in Toronto, the agency has hired Genna Alexopoulos as director of public relations and client services. Alexopoulos was formerly the founder and director of Melbourne, Australia-based PR agency Super Duper, which she has led for the last five years.

Alexopoulos will work alongside Yanik Deschenes, the agency’s Montreal-based managing director of public relations and client services, to build out the Toronto version of the offering. Sid Lee officially launched its PR service offering last year, and the team now includes 10 staff, with coordinator Laura Corriveau working with Alexopoulus in Toronto.

Alexaopoulos says a benefit of Sid Lee’s approach to PR is that it is integrated with the rest of the agency’s work, bringing in strategists, creatives and production partners as needed to scale projects. The agency’s ability to solve problems with this approach for clients such as National Bank, Spotify and Ivanhoe Cambridge in Montreal is what convinced it to expand to Toronto.

“We want to help clients connect more genuinely with their community, and continue to create work that is talked about. PR is a key way to achieve this,” Alexopoulos says in an email, adding that the PR offering also contributes to other work the agency does. “Having a truly integrated offering means better work for our clients. Our ambition has always been to create work that matters. By adding a PR lens to every step of the process we can create work that generates culturally relevant, nuanced conversation on a different level.”