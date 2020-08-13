Sobeys delivers a stress-free message about online grocery Deliveries to Toronto's NHL hub adds a personal touch to a launch campaign focused on the upside of robots and warehouses.

The Greater Toronto Area is in the midst of a battle royale in grocery home delivery, with established third-party services like Instacart battling owned offerings from Loblaw and Metro. As of June, Sobeys has entered the fray with the launch of Voilà.

The grocer has been heavily marketing the service, with a significant presence in Toronto-area out-of-home, radio and targeted digital and social ads. The creative focuses on the worry-free aspect of the service, guaranteeing that orders are quick, accurate, fresh and done with minimal handling or hidden fees, which it does in part by talking about the fact that orders are fulfilled in a warehouse, instead from a selection available from a local store. It also has a guarantee, making orders free if they aren’t delivered fresh.

“Online grocery is heating up in Canada, and we want to be the best,” says Sobeys’ head of marketing Julie Filion. She says the automated warehouse, constructed just outside of Toronto specifically for the fulfilment of online orders, is Voila’s main differentiator. Robots assembling orders allow for minimal handling, and also helps back up Voilà’s freshness guarantee. When parent Empire announced Voilà as “the future of shopping,” this summer, it said that because it delivers orders directly from an automated warehouse, the banner has “tremendous control over the freshness and quality” of its products and the reliability of deliveries.

“Our real-time inventory tracking ensures an item is rarely out of stock once it is inside a customer’s online shopping cart,” she says. “We partner closely with our suppliers and carefully monitor the shelf life of all of our products, so you’re only getting fresh products in your delivery.”

The audience is busy families and households, and Filion says it’s a great service for those who aren’t the main household grocery shopper and “allows an easy playing field to place orders and visually see what you are ordering from the comfort of your home.”

To add more of the human touch to its marketing, Voilà is leveraging its status as the official grocery delivery service of the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs. With team mascot Carlton the Bear, Sobeys has been making deliveries to the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto, one of two “hubs” for NHL players to adhere to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, to supply players with food.

The brand has been teasing what players have been ordering in its comms and PR, and when customers visit Voila.ca, they can check out a special NHL subpage section where they can shop from a round-up of snack items and produce that have been delivered to the NHL Hub.

The partnership is an evolution of one Sobeys has had with the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2018, which has evolved from basic signage and arena assets to being fully activated with in-market programs and “campaigns that focus on bringing to life the intersection of food, family and sport,” Filion says.

XMC handled the sponsorships side of the NHL delivery, while North Strategic did the PR, social and digital.