Klick Health names new CEO, launches two new practices Lori Grant will lead the health division as the company launches offerings focused on commercial consulting and new ventures.

The Klick Group has named Lori Grant the new CEO of Klick Health, as the health and pharma agency launches two new practice areas.

Grant – who has been president of Klick Health for more than six years – says her priority as CEO is ensuring that the agency continues to consistently and predictably execute on what it considers to be its competitive advantage for its clients.

Klick Health partners with brands and companies in the life sciences’ space in helping bring key therapies to fruition, with its competitive advantage always being working in a holistic manner, from the pre-commercial stage through to the loss of the exclusivity of patents.

Grant says that the marketing vision and strategy for Klick Health aligns with the Klick Group’s overall vision – that of a commercialization partner, not just a marketing agency, as the agency is looking to be a “single point of accountability” that includes stakeholder engagement, pricing strategy and government relations.

“We’re looking to help with all of the different possibilities they have and helping brands with great science achieve their market potential.”

Grant’s promotion comes as Leerom Segal, previously chairman and CEO of Klick Health, becomes chairman and CEO of the broader Klick Group. While Segal was primarily based in Toronto, Grant has been working out of New York since joining the agency in 2007.

The Klick Group has grown with the accelerated launch of two new practice areas that it had been quietly incubating – Klick Consulting and Klick Ventures.

Klick Consulting consists of both science and business experts looking at commercial solutions with real-world health applications, led by managing director Keith Liu and EVP of applied sciences Alfred Whitehead. An example of this is Klick Consulting creating a data-driven service model for a client that was launching a new personalized gene therapy product. Klick designed a comprehensive set of dashboards for different regions, which allowed commercial teams to have a full view of patients, providers and gene therapy services along the entire supply chain.

Klick Ventures is focused on healthcare solutions, led by EVP of corporate ventures Leslie Jamison.

According to Segal, Ventures looks at healthcare and pharma business models that haven’t been modernized in the last few decades, such as how healthcare workers go into people’s homes, how vaccinations are delivered to the elderly or how the healthcare experience “hasn’t transformed to reflect what’s possible now.”

Both offerings have been operating internally at Klick for some time, but have been launched formally due to market opportunities. Klick Group also includes Sensei Labs, which creates digital workplace tools to manage teams, projects and data to make strategic decisions.

Klick has also brought on a number of senior staff members in recent months, mainly in its U.S. offices. They include new ECD Samantha Dolin, EVP of growth, Destry Sulkes, and SVP of brand strategy Jamie Lutzky.