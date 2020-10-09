Canada Goose keeps finding inspiration in artists’ stories The apparel brand releases a new season of its documentary series, putting the focus on its lighter-weight assortment.

Canada Goose is launching the second season of its documentary series focused on reaching one’s full potential, and doing so in functional apparel.

The new “Live in The Open” videos profile dancer and choreographer Suzette Brissett (above), adventurer Aldo Kane (below) and actor Shawn Dou, all of whom discuss variations of on how they tapped into their inner strength to preserver and accomplish their goals.

The first season of “Live in The Open” was about connecting the resilience of individuals to the ruggedness of the outdoors. The approach for season two has been slightly tweaked, finding inspiration in people who stand for something greater than themselves, which means letting viewers see both their triumphs and their fallibility, Canada Goose CMO Penny Brook says.

“All our campaigns focus on storytelling and creating human connections,” she says. “It’s hard to break through the overuse of the word ‘authentic’ in these times, but if you take a look at our approach, we’ve always aimed to tell the real stories of real people.”

According to Brook, “Live in the Open” is part of a broader objective to give a platform to deserving artists and creators that may otherwise not get the exposure, and the three protagonists represent a diverse collective from the film and entertainment industry. This summer, Canada Goose launched its “In Residence” program, giving artists a blank canvas to work on at the brand’s retail locations, converting them into gallery space.

Brook tells strategy that with demand staying strong during a pandemic environment and the likelihood of people spending more time outdoors this holiday season, it’s “absolutely accurate to say that consumers will rely on functional, well-crafted products now more than ever.”

But more specifically, the new “Live In The Open” instalments highlight Canada Goose’s Hybridge jacket, Lightweight Parka and the new Light Grey colourway jacket, chosen as a complement to the changing fall and winter season, part of an expanding selection from what is best known as a parka brand that is geared to providing protection for shoulder seasons, milder climates and designed for a body in motion, Brook says.

Stores will showcase the campaign’s hero products in elevated window displays with interior retail focal points highlighting the functional benefits of each. The campaign films will also be played in-store on digital screens for additional storytelling and to drive excitement for both the campaign and the new products.

After increasing its marketing investment in past years, Canada Goose said in the summer it would be “refocusing” towards more brand storytelling and ecommerce-focused work. While the company was able to weather retail shutdowns relatively well due to the fact that it aligned with what already tended to be its slow season, as well as continuing to invest in ecommerce, as it had since it started. Canada Goose now offers virtual shopping and appointment-based one-to-ones to consumers, as Brook says the retail experience has to complement and evolve with consumers’ appetites. Pausing or cancelling retail expansion was also on the table for managing costs, but Brook says the brand is continuing with plans to open new stores around the world.

“Live in the Open” was conceptualized by Canada Goose’s internal teams and executed globally with the support of various agency partners across regions. North Strategic did the PR support in Canada.

This past Tuesday, Canada Goose announced that actor Ryan Reynolds donated more than 300 Canada Goose parkas and Baffin footwear to outfit students at the Inuujaq School in Arctic Bay, Nunavut, a region that has had even more difficulty than usual accessing everyday items during the pandmeic. The brand also announced the expansion of its Resource Centre Program to facilitate donations of repurposed parks to Arctic communities, in partnership with nonprofit Tapiriit Kanatami.