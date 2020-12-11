Up to the Minute: Taxi adds two ACDs in Montreal Plus, Argyle sets up shop in the U.S. while Your Brand lands a new "gin" account.

Taxi hires two ACDs

Taxi has added a pair of associate creative directors to its Montreal office, bringing on the creative team of Alexis Caron-Cote and Alex Beland. The pair join from Sid Lee, where they spent the last five years working on campaigns for the likes of IGA, Reno Depot and Videotron.

Caron-Cote and Beland are the first team hired by Toronto-based co-CCOs Kelsey Horne and Alexis Bronstorph since taking over creative duties for the Montreal office in March.

These latest creative hires come on the heels of more recent appointments to Taxi’s leadership team: Emma Toth was also named president, with Rafik Belmesk named VP head of planning.

Your Brand lands Ceder’s account

Distilled non-alcoholic “gin” brand Ceder’s has named Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications its Canadian PR agency of record.

Marketed in over twenty markets globally in partnership with Pernod Ricard, Ceder’s entered Canada’s emerging non-alcoholic spirit category in September 2020.

The agency will be tasked with developing paid and earned marketing communications, sourcing and managing partnership opportunities and overseeing the brand’s Canadian influencer strategy.

Argyle sets up shop in Washington, DC

Toronto-based PR and communications consultancy Argyle is opening its first U.S. office in Washington, D.C.

Argyle U.S. will primarily focus on reputation, risk and corporate communications. The agency says it will offer public relations consulting services, covering numerous sectors including finance, technology, education, health and pharmaceuticals, agri-business, travel and professional services, as well as providing services to government.

The more than four-decade-old shop was recently named Canadian Agency of the Year for 2020 by the industry journal “PRovoke Media.” It was also nominated for PRovoke’s Global Agency of the Year and won honours in the Public Affairs category.

Talk Shop launches Women in Fintech Grant

Toronto-based integration comms firm Talk Shop launched the Women in Fintech Grant this week.

The grant, worth $30,000 in public relations and communications services, will be awarded to one early-stage fintech that has a founder who identifies as a woman. The winner will be selected by a judging panel made up of experts in technology and communications.