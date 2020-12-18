Canada takes home most awards at Epica Rethink also won a Design Grand Prix at the awards, which is decided by ad industry press.

Canadian agencies had a lot to celebrate from their home offices yesterday. The countries’ top shops won the most medals of any country at this year’s Epica Awards.

The Epica jury is comprised of international members of the advertising and marketing trade press, including strategy.

Canadian agencies won 25 awards during Thursday’s virtual gala, including seven Gold, 11 Silver and six Bronze, as well as a Grand Prix in the Design category for Rethink and the “Ketchup Puzzle” campaign for Kraft Heinz. That put Canada ahead of Russia, which won 22 awards, and the U.S. and France, which each won 21. In terms of Gold wins, the U.S. took eight and France took home seven, while five of Germany’s 19 wins were Gold.

In addition to its Design Grand Prix, Rethink picked up six wins, with Lg2 and FCB each winning five. That puts those agencies just behind 72andSunny’s U.S. offices, which won ten, while the team of Ingo, David Miami and Publicis won six (including three Grand Prix) for their “Mouldy Whopper” campaign. Buzzman in Paris and BBDO Germany also won five.

When it came to Gold medals, Rethink won three for IKEA’s “Won’t Wake The Baby,” as well as Kraft Heinz’s “Ketchup Puzzle” and “Heinz on Film,” putting the agency in a multi-way tie for the most, alongside 72andSunny, BETC Paris and the Ingo, David Miami and Publicis team.

Rethink’s other wins came in the form of Silvers for IKEA’s “Stuff Monster” and Molson Coors’ “Make It Canadian.”

Lg2 won Gold for 13th Street Winery’s “Subjectif” and Casper’s “Lights Off,” with three Silvers for the SAAQ’s “Crossing Fence.” Ogilvy Canada also won two Golds for “Courage is Beautiful,” a collaborative campaign with its London office for Dove that highlighted the work of frontline workers.

FCB Canada won Silvers for Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Project Understood” and BMW’s “Stage Your Driveway,” with Bronze wins for Fountain Tire’s “Truck-Thru” and BMO’s “Financial Fairness” campaigns.

Other Canadian winners include Zulu Alpha Kilo, Broken Heart Love Affair, FCB/Six and Havas. The full list of winning campaigns can be found below.

Epica’s Network of the Year went to Wunderman Thompson. The team of Ingo, David and Publicis was named Agency of the Year, and in addition to their Gold wins, the agencies won Grand Prix in Print, Film and PR for the “Mouldy Whopper” campaign.

Rethink: 1 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 3 Silver

Grand Prix

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Design

Gold

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”

Product Design

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz On Film”

Food

IKEA Canada, “Won’t Wake The Baby Ads”

Media Innovation

Silver

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz On Film”

Social Networks

IKEA Canada, “Stuff Monster”

Post-production & Visual Effects

Molson Coors, “Make It Canadian”

Alcoholic Drinks

Lg2: 2 Gold, 3 Silver

Gold

13th Street Winery, “Subjectif”

Packaging Design

Casper, “Lights Off”

Homes, Furnishings & Appliances

Silver

SAAQ, “The Crossing Fence”

Creative Technology

Media Innovation – Alternative Media

Public Interest: Health & Safety

Ogilvy Canada: 2 Gold

Gold

Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful”

Advertising Photography

Health & Beauty

FCB Canada: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze

Silver

BMW Canada, “Stage Your Driveway”

Automotive

Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI, “Project Understood”

Public Interest – Social

Bronze

BMO, “Financial Fairness”

Corporate Image

Financial Services

Fountain Tire, “Truck-Thru”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 2 Silver

Silver

Goldfish (Campbell’s Canada), “Feeding Imagination”

Confectionery & Snacks

Zulu Alpha Kilo (self-promo), “Billy’s Lemonade”

Copywriting & Storytelling

Broken Heart Love Affair: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Kruger Products, “Unapologetically Human”

Health & Beauty

Bronze

Kruger Products, “Unapologetically Human”

Copywriting & Storytelling

FCB/Six: 1 Bronze

Bronze

LifeStyles, “Publicly Traded”

Health & Beauty

Havas Montreal: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Wampole, “Cough”

Radio