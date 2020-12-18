Canada takes home most awards at Epica
Rethink also won a Design Grand Prix at the awards, which is decided by ad industry press.
Canadian agencies had a lot to celebrate from their home offices yesterday. The countries’ top shops won the most medals of any country at this year’s Epica Awards.
The Epica jury is comprised of international members of the advertising and marketing trade press, including strategy.
Canadian agencies won 25 awards during Thursday’s virtual gala, including seven Gold, 11 Silver and six Bronze, as well as a Grand Prix in the Design category for Rethink and the “Ketchup Puzzle” campaign for Kraft Heinz. That put Canada ahead of Russia, which won 22 awards, and the U.S. and France, which each won 21. In terms of Gold wins, the U.S. took eight and France took home seven, while five of Germany’s 19 wins were Gold.
In addition to its Design Grand Prix, Rethink picked up six wins, with Lg2 and FCB each winning five. That puts those agencies just behind 72andSunny’s U.S. offices, which won ten, while the team of Ingo, David Miami and Publicis won six (including three Grand Prix) for their “Mouldy Whopper” campaign. Buzzman in Paris and BBDO Germany also won five.
When it came to Gold medals, Rethink won three for IKEA’s “Won’t Wake The Baby,” as well as Kraft Heinz’s “Ketchup Puzzle” and “Heinz on Film,” putting the agency in a multi-way tie for the most, alongside 72andSunny, BETC Paris and the Ingo, David Miami and Publicis team.
Rethink’s other wins came in the form of Silvers for IKEA’s “Stuff Monster” and Molson Coors’ “Make It Canadian.”
Lg2 won Gold for 13th Street Winery’s “Subjectif” and Casper’s “Lights Off,” with three Silvers for the SAAQ’s “Crossing Fence.” Ogilvy Canada also won two Golds for “Courage is Beautiful,” a collaborative campaign with its London office for Dove that highlighted the work of frontline workers.
FCB Canada won Silvers for Canadian Down Syndrome Society’s “Project Understood” and BMW’s “Stage Your Driveway,” with Bronze wins for Fountain Tire’s “Truck-Thru” and BMO’s “Financial Fairness” campaigns.
Other Canadian winners include Zulu Alpha Kilo, Broken Heart Love Affair, FCB/Six and Havas. The full list of winning campaigns can be found below.
Epica’s Network of the Year went to Wunderman Thompson. The team of Ingo, David and Publicis was named Agency of the Year, and in addition to their Gold wins, the agencies won Grand Prix in Print, Film and PR for the “Mouldy Whopper” campaign.
Rethink: 1 Grand Prix, 3 Gold, 3 Silver
Grand Prix
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”
Design
Gold
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz Ketchup Puzzle”
Product Design
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz On Film”
Food
IKEA Canada, “Won’t Wake The Baby Ads”
Media Innovation
Silver
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Heinz On Film”
Social Networks
IKEA Canada, “Stuff Monster”
Post-production & Visual Effects
Molson Coors, “Make It Canadian”
Alcoholic Drinks
Lg2: 2 Gold, 3 Silver
Gold
13th Street Winery, “Subjectif”
Packaging Design
Casper, “Lights Off”
Homes, Furnishings & Appliances
Silver
SAAQ, “The Crossing Fence”
Creative Technology
Media Innovation – Alternative Media
Public Interest: Health & Safety
Ogilvy Canada: 2 Gold
Gold
Dove (Unilever), “Courage is Beautiful”
Advertising Photography
Health & Beauty
FCB Canada: 2 Silver, 3 Bronze
Silver
BMW Canada, “Stage Your Driveway”
Automotive
Canadian Down Syndrome Society/Google AI, “Project Understood”
Public Interest – Social
Bronze
BMO, “Financial Fairness”
Corporate Image
Financial Services
Fountain Tire, “Truck-Thru”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 2 Silver
Silver
Goldfish (Campbell’s Canada), “Feeding Imagination”
Confectionery & Snacks
Zulu Alpha Kilo (self-promo), “Billy’s Lemonade”
Copywriting & Storytelling
Broken Heart Love Affair: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Silver
Kruger Products, “Unapologetically Human”
Health & Beauty
Bronze
Kruger Products, “Unapologetically Human”
Copywriting & Storytelling
FCB/Six: 1 Bronze
Bronze
LifeStyles, “Publicly Traded”
Health & Beauty
Havas Montreal: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Wampole, “Cough”
Radio