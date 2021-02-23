Corner Office Shifts: Lactalis names new VP marketing Plus, Ford Canada's lead marketer becomes CEO and Corus names a top marketer for Quebec specialty channels.

New VP marketing to bring ‘fresh lens’ to Lactalis’ cheese business

Lactalis Canada has hired Sabrina Zollo as VP marketing of cheese and tablespreads. She replaces Rosa Checchia, now the CMO at Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

Previously AVP of brand for Canadian Tire’s style and home portfolio, Zollo will lead marketing for a portfolio that includes Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Cheestrings, Lactantia, Balderson and other brands. She will have oversight of brand strategy, innovation and efforts to increase awareness and penetration.

In a statement to strategy, Vince Vetere, the company’s general manager for total cheese and tablespreads, said Zollo will help “bring a fresh lens” to Lactalis’ cheese brands following its recent growth in the category.

Last year, Lactalis acquired Kraft’s natural cheese business. It also recently purchased Agropur’s Canadian yogurt business.

Ford Canada promotes lead marketer to CEO

Bev Goodman, a 25-year veteran of Ford Motor Company of Canada who most recently served as the automaker’s lead marketer in Canada, has been named Canadian president and CEO, effective Feb. 1.

Replacing her in the role of director of marketing communications is Gemma Giovinazzo, another long-time Ford Canada marketer.

Goodman began her career at the company as a finance intern and served in various functions during her time there. She takes on the role of CEO at a time of rapid change for the auto industry, having developed a reputation for being committed to innovation and working collaboratively with Ford’s dealer partners, according to Kumar Galhotra, Ford president for the Americas and International Markets Group.

She replaces Dean Stoneley, who has moved into the newly created position of North American general manager of truck.

Corus appoints chief marketer for Quebec specialty channels

The Quebec affiliate of Corus Entertainment will look to Véronique Caissie to develop a communications and marketing strategy for the Séries Plus, Historia, Télétoon and Disney francophone channels, having named her chief communications and marketing officer.

She started in the role at the end of January.

Caissie has over 10 years of experience in communications. She previously worked as a communications consultant for the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (which operates the Park Jean-Drapeau in Quebec) as well as at Astral/Bell Media and the Montreal Impact and Montreal Alouettes professional sports teams.