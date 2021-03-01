Egg Farmers look for more not-weird occasions The organization's latest push to expand eggs beyond breakfast includes snacking and a new targeting approach.

The Egg Farmers of Canada is seizing an opportunity during a time of increased egg consumption to get people thinking about the staple food item in new ways.

Total egg sales rose 9.8% in 2020, with one in five Canadians saying they were eating more eggs than ever, according to Sarah Caron, director of marketing and nutrition for the organization. But the Egg Farmers sees an opportunity for further growth considering nearly 70% of consumers are eating those eggs at breakfast.

“In Canada, eggs are synonymous with breakfast. We know that they’re the number one item that comes up when people think about that. But because breakfast and eggs are so linked, I think that’s a barrier in peoples’ minds,” says Caron. “When they think of eggs, they think of the frying pan and hashbrowns and all of the things that go with that. But it doesn’t have to be that complicated.”

The organization worked with AOR Cossette on its renewed “It’s Not Weird” campaign, launching today, to promote eggs as an option at other meal times. Caron says those times include lunch and dinner, both of which the Egg Farmers have promoted in the past, but also as a snack, which is new ground for the organization.

The Egg Farmers is also targeting advertising for this campaign in a bid to further grow consumption among several key demographics, including men, young families, young singles, professional couples and baby boomers.

The Egg Farmers will also be working with digital flyers app Flipp, which allows consumers to create shopping lists and look for deals on the items they’re buying, she says. Through that partnership, users will be offered ideas and recipes that include eggs when they’re looking for related items.

“We’re really trying to think about how we can get in front of more consumers in places they already are,” says Caron.

Another example of that targeted advertising is a partnership with theScore, Canada’s top sports app, that will span the next few months.

“We have a few full-day takeovers – whether it’s during March Madness or during the NHL playoffs, for one day, everyone who logs in is going to see creative eggs ads,” says Caron. “And we’re going to have banners running throughout the time we work with them.”