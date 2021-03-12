Up to the Minute: FCB adds a new creative team Plus, Innocean has a growth spurt, Diamond picks up a "buzz"-worthy investing client and the IDEA contest is open for entries.

FCB hires a pair of senior creatives

The team of senior copywriter Ariel Riske and senior art director Adam Tuck have been brought into the creative department at FCB Toronto.

The team was most recently at Lg2 Toronto. Riske had been there for nearly six years, working with clients including LCBO, Casper, Nike and Rethink Breast Cancer. Tuck joined Lg2 in 2019, working with clients including LCBO and Catelli, and had previous stints at Zulu Alpha Kilo, Cheil and KBS, during which he worked with the likes of Tim Hortons, BMO and Bell.

FCB recently made some changes to the leadership of its creative team after it was announced that CCO Jeff Hilts would leave the agency for new pursuits.

Innocean grows and promotes across departments

After naming a new president and CEO last month, Innocean Worldwide Canada went public with a dozen new hires it’s made since the beginning of the year.

Among the new hires include the creative teams of copywriter Jordon Lorusso and art director Victoria Pastorfide, who will work on the agency’s Hyundai account, as well as copywriter Michael Ciani and art director Spencer Watson, who will work on Kia. Innocean also added account executive Heather Hawke to the client services team working on Kia.

The agency also added to its in-house production and studio teams, hiring video editor Conor Sweeney, junior quality assurance analyst Prachi Gujar and integrated project manager Linda White.

On the media team, Innocean hired senior media planner Milind Todur, ad operations coordinator Jordan Stojanovic and performance digital coordinator Jenny Mao. Rounding out the new hires is billing and payment coordinator Monica Khaira.

Innocean has also made 15 promotions across departments since January. The agency says the hires and promotions are a mix of net new roles and replacements for recent departures.

Diamond to lead marketing for Buzz

Diamond was recently named brand and marketing agency partner for investment company Buzz Holdings.

Buzz gained attention this month for the launch of an ETF containing stocks that, to put it simply, have gained the most positive mentions online and on social media. It picks the stocks with its NextGen AI U.S. Sentiment Leaders Index, which uses statistical models to analyze over 15 million stock-specific online posts monthly, ranking them based on sentiment and “breadth” of discussion.

Diamond is responsible for developing and rolling out Buzz’s holistic marketing strategy, including brand development, creative, email marketing, social and PR.

Bell Media and ICA open IDEA contest for entries

Inclusivity, Diversity, and Equity in Advertising (IDEA) competition from Bell Media and the ICA (with support from the A2C in Quebec) is now accepting entries.

First announced last fall, the contest aims to recognize creative ideas that show a clear message of diversity and inclusion, with winners receiving $1 million worth of media inventory on Bell Media platforms. The contest is similar to the Carte Blanche contest ran by Bell’s Astral out-of-home division, though the prize extends beyond out-of-home to TV, radio and digital platforms.

The focus for the first year of the contest will be work that “speaks to and represents” Indigenous people and communities in Canada. Entries are open until April 23, and can be submitted on the ICA’s IDEA website.