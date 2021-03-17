BBDO Canada hires Max Geraldo as new CCO Grey Brazil's CCO and co-president will bring international experience to the agency's creative leadership.

BBDO Canada has looked internationally for its new chief creative officer, recruiting well-decorated creative leader Max Geraldo.

In his new role, Geraldo will be responsible for overseeing all of BBDO Canada’s creative product, teams and capabilities, according to Christopher Andrews, president and CEO of the agency. He begins with the agency in April.

“His track record of delivering progressive, business-moving ideas will bring tremendous benefit to all of our clients,” Andrews says.

Geraldo currently serves as CCO and co-president at Grey Brazil, and has also brings international experience with FCB in both Latin America and Chicago, as well as Arnold in Boston. He has worked on projects for a wide range of clients, including Adidas, McDonald’s, Pepsi, FedEx and Volkswagen.

Geraldo also brings a long record of creative success with him, having won 63 Cannes Lions, the best-known of which is likely his work on a campaign for Nivea Sun Kids that won Brazil’s first-ever Mobile Grand Prix in 2014. That campaign featured a print ad that included a tear-out, reusable locator bracelet to help parents keep tabs on their kids and their sun exposure while enjoying a day at the beach.

“Max is a big-picture, progressive creative thinker,” says Andrews. “Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an ability to profoundly impact his clients’ business with culture-shaping creative work.”

Geraldo’s hiring also ends a nearly year-long search for a replacement for Denise Rossetto and Todd Mackie, who left their roles as co-CCOs at the agency last March in order to launch Broken Heart Love Affair.