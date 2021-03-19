Up to the Minute: Doug & Partners names new managing director Plus, Le Cheatau is up for sale and Weber fires up the grill with a new AOR.

Doug & Partners hires new managing director

Christine Scott has joined the leadership team at Doug & Partners as its new managing director, tasked with working with existing clients, pursuing agency growth and bringing a leadership model the agency describes as being based in “awareness, empathy and a focus on empowering everyone around her to use their voices.”

Scott is coming off of four years at Community, where she was most recently VP, integrated marketing communications, and has also had senior roles at Citizen Relations and Cossette. She also brings international experience from the U.S., U.K. and Singapore.

The agency’s previous managing director, Caroline Kilgour, left the agency in November to run Lifelong Crush.

Other recent hires at the agency include digital designer Aporva Bhardwaj and account supervisor Sameer Prabhu. The company is also actively recruiting for new members of its creative department.

Proposals are being sought for Le Chateau’s assets

After filing for creditor protection and winding down operations last year, Le Chateau’s assets and IP could soon be in the hands of new owners.

U.S.-based intellectual property advisory firm Hilco Streambank issued a notice this week that it is seeking indications of interest for the retailer’s ecommerce platform, 80 international trademarks, social media assets and data on 490,000 active customers. It is also offering the opportunity to acquire Le Chateau as a public entity, and 116 retail leases can be negotiated. Deadlines for submissions of interest are due by April 7.

As Le Chateau closed under-performing stores in recent years, Hilco Streambank points out that its ecommerce have had consistent year-over-year growth, including 17% between the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, with 50% growth among 25- to 44-year-old women during the pandemic.

Le Chateau was one of several already-struggling fashion retailers that was forced to go into creditor protection last year when the pandemic hit. Unlike many of the others, though, Le Chateau immediately moved to liquidate its assets and end operations, instead of using protection to restructure its business and right-size its operations. It is still in the process of closing its stores across Canada, and its ecommerce site is expected to be shut down late Friday afternoon.

Strategic Objectives named PR and social AOR for Weber

Weber-Stephen Canada, maker of the Weber brand of grills and barbecues, has picked Strategic Objectives as its new PR and social media management AOR. The agency won the accounts through two separate competitive RFP processes.

Strategic Objectives will develop a social media and PR strategy focused on media and influencer relationships, timely storytelling and highlighting both new products and Weber’s leadership when it comes to outdoor cooking. Judy Lewis, Strategic Objectives’ partner and co-founder described Weber as a lifestyle brand, which creates “endless opportunities” for storytelling around cooking and meals.

Patricia Larez, VP of marketing at Weber-Stephen Canada, added that the agency was chosen for its track record with storytelling, experience in the Quebec market and knowledge of the Canadian media and influencer landscape.