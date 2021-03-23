Corner Office Shifts: Endy promotes from within for president Plus, Cadillac Fairview appoints new head of Europe as it pursues international growth.

Endy finds company president internally

Alexandra Voyevodina joined Canadian DTC mattress brand Endy in 2016 and helped build the year-old company’s finance operations from the ground-up.

Now, after a handful of years serving as CFO, Voyevodina will serve as its president and GM. Dave Friesema, CEO of parent company Sleep Country Canada, announced the Q4 promotion during a recent analyst call.

In her new role, Voyevodina will oversee strategy and day-to-day operations at Endy as part of a leadership team that includes co-founder and executive chairman Rajen Ruparell.

Last July, former CEO Mike Gettis left the company he co-founded to pursue another venture. Gettis has since launched DTC cookware brand Kline Cookware with his partner Noelle Hjelte.

Cadillac Fairview appoints new head of Europe to support global growth

Toronto-based real estate operator Cadillac Fairview named Jenny Hammarlund as managing director, head of Europe, as the company looks to grow its presence in international markets.

According to EVP of investments Duncan Osborne, CF sees “significant opportunity to operate and invest at scale in the U.K. and Europe.” In a statement, he said Hammarlund and her team will focus on “identifying new strategic opportunities, overseeing our existing investments and growing our existing partnerships.”

The company’s Canadian portfolio consists of 69 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre and CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Internationally, it invests through partners such as the U.K.’s Stanhope and the U.S.-based Lincoln Property Company.