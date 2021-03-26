One quarter of Canadians use cannabis as a sleep aid Vivintel's latest insights suggests potential cannabis consumers are more interested in 'practical' occasions than current users.

Canadians are resting a bit easier under lockdown, thanks to cannabis.

That’s one of the eye-opening revelations in Vivintel’s latest Cannabis Consumer Study, which surveyed nearly 5,000 Canadians on over 1,000 variables related to cannabis consumption habits, preferences, purchasing, and opinions.

Insights from Vivintel, the research arm of Vividata, compared current users (who have done so in the last three months) with future or potential users, who defined themselves as “very” or “somewhat” likely to use.

And it reveals that during the pandemic, 27% of cannabis consumers used it as a sleep aid during the pandemic. And over the next three months, among potential users, that number is expected to reach 44%.

When it comes to pain relief, the study also suggests that compared with current users, 24% of whom turn to cannabis for pain relief, future usage occasion will be 67%, an opportunity for more medicinal-focused brands to capture.

There’s also opportunity for aphrodisiac occasions, with double the number of respondents say they’ll use it to spice up their love lives in the next three months (22%) versus current users (11%).

And while small, twice as many users are expected to use the product in their meditation regimens (12%, future, versus 6% for the last three months).

By contrast, it’s more traditional use, “to relax and unwind,” while incredibly popular, may not be a growth area: according to the survey, 74% of users chill out, but only 44% are expected to pursue this line of this in the near or immediate future. The “fun” aspect is on the decline too, as users turn to more practical applications.

And as usage occasions change, so does the way cannabis is consumed: the most popular product format is edibles (55%). This is followed closely by traditional buds (50%), pre-rolls (44%) and vapes (23%). Liquid tinctures, capsules, concentrates, beverages, topicals and sprays remain niche formats by comparison.

According to Vivintel, over the last two years, there’s been a 26% rise in positive sentiment toward cannabis since legalization. And since 2019, illicit market purchases have dropped from one in three purchase, to one in four.