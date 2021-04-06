Corner Office Shifts: RBI names Machado’s successor Plus, Lassonde replaces retiring president Jean Gattuso, and Shawn Warren takes leadership of GreenSpace Brands.

Paloma Azulay replaces Fernando Machado as RBI’s chief marketer

Last week, Restaurant Brands International’s global CMO Fernando Machado resigned after seven years with the company. He has now taken on a new role as CMO of video game company Activision Blizzard.

Before being named chief marketer for RBI in Jan. 2020, Machado served as CMO for RBI-owned Burger King, becoming one of the world’s most influential marketers during his tenure.

In his place, RBI has appointed Popeyes’ global CMO Paloma Azulay as its new global chief brand officer. A native of Brazil, Azulay is a former global CMO for Tim Hortons and served in that capacity during a time when the coffee-and-donut chain attempted to turn itself around through increased investments in marketing. She was appointed Popeyes’ CMO in March 2020.

Lassonde names next president and COO

After 34 years with the company, Jean Gattuso will step down as president and chief operating officer of Quebec-based Lassonde Industries on Sept. 30.

He will be succeeded by Vincent Timpano, currently president and CEO of Lassonde’s U.S. subsidiary, Lassonde Pappas and Company.

During his tenure, Gattuso is credited with helping Lassonde enter new markets, make a number of acquisitions and develop its manufacturing footprint. Through a food and beverages portfolio of 25 brands that includes Allen’s, Del Monte, Oasis, Canton and SunRype and Rougemont, the company’s sales had grown to roughly $1.9 billion as of Sept. 2020, up from $80 million when Gattuso first joined in 1987.

The announcement follows the February retirement of Lassonde EVP and CFO Guy Blanchette, who was replaced by Eric Gemme, SVP and CFO of Lassonde Pappas, on April 1.

Shawn Warren named CEO of GreenSpace Brands

Toronto-based GreenSpace brands appointed Shawn Warren as its next president and CEO, effective April 5. He replaces Paul Henderson, who had served as interim leader since last July.

GreenSpace plays primarily in the premium, plant-based food products business, with a portfolio that includes organic baby food Love Child Organics, clean snacking brand Central Roast, and plant-based dairy label Go Veggie.

Warren has held leadership roles in the food business across the North American and Asian markets. He most recently served as president of Asia packaged foods at Dole, with prior roles at global CPGs including Mondelez and Kraft Foods. His Canadian experience includes leading Kraft Canada’s Christie cracker and salty snacks portfolio, its natural cheese business and its grated cheese business. He also helped launch Delissio frozen pizzas.