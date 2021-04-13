Rethink and FCB sweep the 2021 AToMiC Awards The agencies each take home a Grand Prix (and many more medals) for Kraft Heinz and CDSS, while Zulu, Ogilvy, Lg2 and Forsman & Bodenfors join the Gold winners circle.

The AToMiC Awards was birthed 10 years ago with the belief that the boldest ideas are hatched in company with tech, media and innovation. That much is still true, even more so now than it was back then – especially in a world where experiences have been railroaded by a pandemic.

One of the boldest ideas came from Kraft Heinz and Rethink. The brand and agency team took home the Grand Prix for their “Heinz on Film” campaign, where Rethink had the foresight to hack a work-around strategy that guaranteed engagement for Heinz Ketchup, even if it wasn’t their first-choice channel. As a result, the campaign also picked up two Golds in the Engagement and Idea categories.

The second Grand Prix was given to CDSS and FCB under the Public Service banner for their “Project Understood” campaign. It won top marks for altering Google’s voice assistant tech to pave a more inclusive way forward. As a result, it was the most prized campaign with four AToMiC Golds, three Silvers and two Bronzes across nine categories from Diversity to Tech Innovation and Niche Targeting.

Both Rethink and FCB were by far the most-awarded shop at this year’s AToMiC. The former picked up 23 awards for clients Molson Coors, London Drugs, Truss Beverages, Kraft Heinz, A&W, WestJet, IKEA and the Procure Foundation. And the latter added a total of 17 medals to its tally for clients BMO, Mike’s Hard Sparkling Water, Michelob Ultra, Hudson’s Bay Company, YMCA and CDSS.

Other Gold winners include: Zulu Alpha Kilo (which was also the third-most awarded agency with a total of nine trophies) for HomeEquity Bank’s “#PausetoRemember”; Union for Interval House’s “ESCape Abuse”; Ogilvy for Dove’s “Courage is Beautiful”; Lg2 for Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec’s “Living Radars”; and Forsman & Bodenfors for Trojan’s “& Chill.”

To watch and read about the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze-winning ideas that challenged our expectations of advertising and the way we consume media, visit the AToMiC website here.

And don’t forget to watch this year’s co-chairs lead a discussion with the jurors around the themes and insights that came out of the work today at 11:30am (EST). The roundtable AToMiCon virtual session is free to watch and can be accessed here.