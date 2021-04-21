Coors asks Canadians to keep their camera off to save fresh water As a point of differentiation in a crowded marketplace, the brewer has made water conservation a priority, and it's giving consumers a way to volunteer from home.

In its first campaign for Coors’ hard seltzer in Canada, the brand is urging Canadians to skip their morning shower so they feel free to leave their cameras off in an act of Earth Day volunteerism.

“We know that working from home once carried a certain allure, but Canadians are tired of Zoom calls and the pressures of being camera-ready,” says Ava Gladman, marketing manager for seltzer with Molson Coors. “By skipping a five-minute shower in the morning, they can save an average of 100 litres of water.”

Coors brought its hard seltzer product to Canada in late February, available in four flavours: black cherry; mango; lemon lime and grapefruit.

The campaign is closely tied to the product’s greater brand proposition, which is somewhat different from the event, festival and sports focused positioning associated with Coors Light. But the seltzer marketplace has become crowded, so Coors chose to add a social responsibility aspect by partnering with Change the Course, a water conservation charity. Through that partnership, every 12-pack of Coors Seltzer purchased helps to restore 1,000 litres of Canada’s waters. In addition to the Earth Day pledge, the idea that it is a “selzter with a purpose” and that each can helps preserve Canadian waters is called out prominently on the product’s packaging.

“Consumers are looking for and preferring brands that have that sense of responsibility and allow them to participate in that way,” explains Jessica Vieira-Teixeira, manager of brand public relations at Molson Coors. “There’s a lot of hard seltzers on the market at this point, and being the only one that’s rooted in a social purpose is a great point of differentiation for us.”

To participate, Canadians can take the company’s Earth Day pledge on Instagram by sharing one of the brand’s volunteer pledge posts, explaining the no-shower-and-no-camera pledge, on their story. Participants will receive a special gift, which could range from the seltzer itself to some branded swag depending on province, Gladman says.

“With COVID going on, traditional volunteer opportunities are difficult to come by,” adds Vieira-Teixeira. “Those opportunities are not available. But this is an interesting and kind of cheeky way to still lean in and give back in a way that’s easy, enjoyable and refreshing.”