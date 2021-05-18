Corner Office Shifts: Alison Leung joins Shopify Plus, PepsiCo Beverages appoints new president and Lyft's managing director for Canada prepares to leave.

Alison Leung joins Shopify in new role for the company

Alison Leung has been appointed Canadian director of marketing at Shopify, effective this week.

The role – a new one for the company – involves supporting the growth of Shopify’s Canadian merchants and partners by telling their stories, highlighting new products to help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their business, as well as helping grow the ecomm giant’s presence in Canada through local campaigns, partnerships and events.

Her appointment comes as Shopify prioritizes building country-level strategies and teams in the various markets in which it operates, according to a spokesperson.

Leung arrives having spent the last three years as VP marketing of WW, which had undergone a rebranding from weight loss program to global health and wellness brand. She has prior marketing experience from Facebook and Unilever.

PepsiCo Beverages appoints new president

Mike Ruff will succeed Richard Glover as president of PepsiCo Beverages in Canada, starting later this month.

The leadership change comes as Glover moves into a U.S.-based role leading the North America division for PepsiCo Beverages.

Ruff has been with the company for more than 20 years and currently serves as SVP of commercial strategy and planning for the North American beverages business.

Managing director of Lyft Canada set to depart

Ride-hailing app Lyft is getting new Canadian leadership as current managing director Aaron Zifkin prepares to depart at the end of the month.

Zifkin joined the U.S.-based company more than three years ago and is credited with having helped establish its first international market. Prior to Lyft, he spent several years in senior roles, including Canadian country manager, at Airbnb.

Lyft told Betakit that Zifkin will stay on as an advisor and be succeeded in his duties by Hannah Parish and Peter Lukomskyj, general managers for Ontario and British Columbia.