GoDaddy hits the road with more entreprenuers The hosting company taps into the resilient spirit business owners have embraced during the pandemic.

GoDaddy is running with the idea of boosting and representing the everyday business owner.

The web hosting company’s latest campaign is led by a TV spot once again featuring three-time Olympic medalist Andre DeGrasse running through the action, this time on an open road in a remote mountainous landscape.

But the sprinter is joined by three real small business owners who manage to keep up alongside him, each one touting the benefits they’ve seen using GoDaddy’s customizability and ecommerce capabilities.

The campaign release follows a challenging year and a half of pandemic lockdowns that pushed Canadian entrepreneurs to their limits, hence the campaign’s “Don’t Stop Being Unstoppable” rallying cry. But like last year’s campaign, the creative concept makes it clear that GoDaddy’s clients are the stars, with the famous athlete playing more of a supporting role.

The three new clients in this year’s campaign include Lisa Cowen of SOL Studio Pilates, Chef Stephany Rasmusson of Piñata Smash Cake, and John Macdonell of Mac’s Metalworks, each of whom have used the web host’s tools and services for customer outreach during the pandemic. The foursome is then joined by dozens of users charging off toward the horizon.

According to GoDaddy Canada insights, 68% more of its customers with an online store were actively selling products during the first three months of 2021, versus the same period last year.

“While selling online has been a key driver of sales, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s never been more important to ensure businesses are set up for digital success,” said Anne De Aragon, VP and country manager for GoDaddy Canada.

GoDaddy recently announced that customers can now sell their products on Amazon and eBay through GoDaddy, as well as schedule, publish and monitor their company’s social media presence from the same dashboard where they manage their website.

According to De Aragon, its suite of ecommerce and digital marketing tools ensure Canadian businesses “can create a professional and unique online shopping experience to thrive in the digital economy.”

Juniper Park\TBWA led on creative strategy, with Wavemaker on media buying and North Strategic on PR and social.