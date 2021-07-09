Dove puts the efficacy of its plant-based line to the test The brand takes a different, celebrity-focused approach for Men+Care to get its target to trust that its new products will work.

Dove Men+Care enlisted some celebrity help in a new campaign designed to communicate a simple message to men: its new, plant-based line of products really works.

To support that message, it put actor Andrew Chung from Kim’s Convenience, ex-NHL player Brandon Prust and Toronto Raptors photographer Charlie Lindsay through lie detector tests while asking them pointed questions about the new line of products.

“While more men are choosing plant-based and natural products, there is still a group of consumers who are skeptical that plant-based ingredients will work just as well as non-plant based or non-natural,” says Divya Singh, marketing manager for skin cleansing and hygiene at Unilever, which owns the Dove brand. “We wanted to put our product efficacy to the test through an actual lie detector to prove our product actually delivers on the needs of our consumer.”

Though Dove could have enlisted anyone for the spots – including “everyday people,” as it has in its previous dad-focused marketing – it specifically chose three high-profile men because 50% of its target demographic of 18- to 38-year old men will buy a product that has been promoted by a preferred influencer, Singh says.

The brand also wanted to remove some of the uncertainty and guesswork that goes into selecting the right products in a crowded space, she adds.

“It was important for us to show our product efficacy in a fun, engaging way to simplify the guessing game,” she says. “We want our new product range to be straightforward with our consumers.”

The campaign was developed by Edelman, which also handled video production, influencers and earned media. Mindshare supported the campaign on social content. It will be in market until September.