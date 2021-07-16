Keurig Dr Pepper Canada names new president Olivier Lemire, currently the company's head of commercial strategy, will take over from a departing Stephane Glorieux.

Keurig Dr Pepper has picked longtime employee Olivier Lemire to take over as its new president this fall.

Lemire has been with the company since 2011, when he joined what was then Green Mountain Coffee Roasters as a sales director on its Keurig division. He has remained with company through the many acquisitions and mergers it has been a part of since then, including taking leadership roles for its HR and supply chain functions. In late 2017, shortly before the company’s merger with Dr. Pepper Snapple, he became VP of its commercial strategy and partner brands.

His new role begins Oct. 1, reporting directly to Ozan Dokmecioglu, the company’s chief financial officer and president of its international operations. His remit includes the entirety of the company’s Canadian business unit, which is divided into the Keurig Canada coffee division and Canada Dry Motts beverage division.

Lemire will be taking over those duties from Stephane Glorieux, who is preparing to leave the company to pursue new opportunities.

Glorieux joined Green Mountain in 2012 as VP of operations, becoming president of the company in 2014. Since then, he has led the integration of Keurig and Canada Dry Motts as a result of the 2018 merger, as well as the company’s sustainability agenda and new product innovations.