Corner Office Shifts: Luxury apparel maker Mackage gets a new chief exec Plus, Giant Tiger, High Liner Foods and Sleep Country appoint new senior leaders.

Mackage appoints Tanya Golesic as CEO

Montreal-based luxury outerwear brand Mackage has appointed Tanya Golesic as CEO, bringing the Canadian native back to the country after more than 20 years working in New York’s fashion industry.

Mackage executive chairman Patrick Elfassy said Golesic, who once served as Canada Goose’s global chief commercial officer, will work to “build brand desirability through innovative digital marketing, focused product assortments and international expansion in key markets.”

Golesic arrives from Jimmy Choo, where she served as president of the Americas for five years and focused on “highly-visibility collaborations,” such as Jimmy Choo x Off-White and Jimmy Choo x Timberland. She also previously held leadership roles at Marc Jacobs International (LVMH), The Jones Group and Ralph Lauren.

In addition to having an ecommerce platform, Mackage products are sold in stores in more than 40 countries globally.

Simon Rodrigue joins Giant Tiger as SVP and chief digital officer

Ecomm veteran Simon Rodrigue joined discount retailer Giant Tiger in the role of SVP and chief digital officer.

Rodrigue is a former SVP of ecommerce at Staples and Walmart and has a breadth of other retail and ecommerce experience from Travelocity, Sears and Home Depot. He is also listed as a co-founder of InstantTeas.com, a DTC business that sells a variety of premium instant teas.

Giant Tiger declined to comment on Rodrigue’s hiring as well as his start date, saying it does not share information on new leadership hires. However, according to his LinkedIn page where he recently announced his arrival, Rodrigue began working at the company this month.

High Liner Foods gets a new chief commercial officer

Anthony Rasetta, a former Mondelez exec, joined High Liner Foods in the role of COO, as the company continues to undertake what it describes as a “significant transformation” that involves investments in marketing and innovation.

Rasetta, who most recently oversaw customer and category development, revenue growth management and sales strategy and planning for Mondelez in the U.S., will now work to integrate the sales and marketing functions at the Canadian seafood company.

His appointment became effective on July 16.

Based in Lunenburg, N.S., High Liner Foods sells its products across North American under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels.

Stewart Schaefer to become next president and CEO of Sleep Country

David Friesema will retire as CEO of Sleep Country on Jan. 1, with the company appointing current president Stewart Schaefer as his successor.

Friesema helmed the company for the last seven years, taking it through a strong period of growth that included the acquisition of Endy and the development of its own ecommerce and bed-in-a-box offerings, as well as product diversification and expansion.

Schaefer has been a part of the company’s exec team since 2006 and was recently appointed Sleep Country’s president. He founded Dormez-vous in 1994 and helped turn the business into a household name in Quebec, leading to its acquisition by Sleep Country in 2006.

During his tenure with Sleep Country, he led its strategy across marketing, ecommerce, real estate and merchandising.