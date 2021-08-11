Drug Free Kids shows when sharing isn’t caring Through evocative imagery, the non-profit urges parents to talk to their kids about prescription drugs that aren't meant for them.

August is National Drug Drop-off Month, and non-profit Drug Free Kids Canada has launched a new national campaign to encourage parents to talk to their kids about avoiding prescription drugs that aren’t for them.

The campaign was developed with FCB Montreal, and according to Sylvain Dufresne, VP and head of creative at the agency, the goal was to avoid “coming across as preaching” and so it takes a “lighthearted approach.”

It does so by likening the sharing of prescription drugs to sharing other common objects that people typically wouldn’t share: a toothbrush, dentures or chewing gum.

“The subject may be extremely serious, but we wanted to approach it in a light and accessible way in order to position ourselves as a source of helpful tools and information to start the conversation between young people and their parents,” said Chantal Vallerand, executive director of Drug Free Kids Canada. “FCB brought a refreshing idea to the table with images that trigger curiosity and act as a springboard to talking about the importance of not sharing everything.”

National Drug Drop-off Month is an initiative led by Drug Free Kids Canada. In the past, the non-profit has used a comical “Pill Fairy” mascot to encourage participation in the program, and according to the Napanee Beaver, more than 2,500 tonnes of unused and expired prescription medications have been collected by local pharmacies as part of the organization’s campaigns.

This year’s campaign will run across various OOH formats and online, as well as through LaPresse+ and radio in both official languages. It will be in market at least until the end of August, Dufresne says.