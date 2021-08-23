Canadian Paralympic Committee plays with representation The organization created an expansion pack for Lego in an effort to broaden awareness of its inclusivity message.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) is building on its efforts to establish Canadian Paralympians as household names – literally.

To mark the start of the Paralympic games, the organization is expanding its “We’re Here” campaign with the launch of what it’s calling a “Para Expansion Pack” for popular building toy company Lego.

BBDO Canada led the campaign and also developed the pack, which includes 11 custom pieces that represent people with disabilities, as well as nine pieces representing Paralympic sports, including prosthetic legs, running blades and a basketball wheelchair.

The pieces can be used in conjunction with existing sets of the building toy to create a more representative array of characters. While it’s not an official set, the CPC is hoping that the manufacturer of Lego will take notice and work to include people with disabilities in its products in the future.

“For us, inclusion has always been fundamental,” says Martin Richard, the CPC’s executive director of communication and brand. “The Expansion Pack helps broaden the awareness of that inclusivity and celebrate Paralympic athletes.”

The pack is being promoted via social media and a CPC microsite, where Canadians can download the files to 3D print their own set.