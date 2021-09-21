Corner Office Shifts: Peter Housley joins Pattison Food Group Plus, WestJet names interim CEO and Netflix gets its first Canadian-based head of publicity.

Peter Housley joins Pattison Food Group

The former chief revenue officer at fashion retailer Indochino has joined Vancouver-based Pattison Food Group as chief marketing officer, effective last week.

Housley, who joined Indochino as CMO in 2015, was named CRO two years later as his purview grew to include revenue from its network of physical stores. His varied career includes time as president of Milestones, CEO of online-dating site Lavalife, SVP of marketing at Zellers, VP marketing at Eatons, as well as some agency-side roles.

The Jim Pattison Group, a Vancouver-based conglomerate whose businesses span eight industry verticals, including advertising and media, created the Pattison Food Group in February, bringing its Save-on-Foods, Buy-Low-Foods and Quality Foods under one roof, along with a slew of speciality operations and wholesale divisions.

At the time, the company said the “new structure provides a strategic format for capturing synergies without affecting the value that each unique retail and wholesale operation delivers to its customers today” and would “increase efficiencies with lower operating and product costs to better serve the needs of their diverse customer base across Western Canada.”

Harry Taylor to lead WestJet through recovery period

Harry Taylor will serve as interim president and CEO of WestJet as the country’s second-largest airline continues to search for a permanent replacement for retiring CEO Ed Sims.

Taylor, currently the airline’s EVP and CFO, will take over during a transition period between late November and mid-December. He assumes leadership as the airline industry begins a long recovery process, with demand for travel slowly increasing and brands working to reignite consumer interest in flying.

He joined WestJet in his current role in 2015, and during his tenure played an “instrumental role” in the sale of WestJet to Onex, the company said.

Lindsey Scully takes on greater role at Netflix Canada

The streaming service’s former head of communications has been promoted to head of PR in Canada, a role that comes with the additional oversight of publicity and communications for its various films and series in Canada.

Scully is the first in-country person to lead publicity for the market. Previously, those duties were led by teams outside of Canada.

Prior to joining Netflix in March 2020, Scully was Canadian communications lead for Airbnb and general manager of public affairs firm Ensight in Ottawa.