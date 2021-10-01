Coors opens an orchard for ‘beer-picking’ To promote its young Organic line, Molson Coors took inspiration from fall activities to create its own sampling event.

Molson Coors knows beer drinkers are looking for better-for-you options, and it has conceived a clever way to promote one of its own offerings in the space: Coors Organic.

Inspired by the fall tradition of apple picking, the beermaker is “putting a little twist on it,” says Jessica Vieira-Teixeira, manager of brand PR at Molson Coors. It is inviting fans to visit its own “Beer Picking Farm,” an orchard in Sutton, Ont. where cans of Coors Organic hang from the trees instead of fruit. In addition to literally picking their beer, visitors will be able to take some fun photos of the activity, as well as enjoy the fall scenery.

After that experience, guests can visit a special beer farm lounge to enjoy some seasonal comfort food and more activities, as well as some of the beer itself.

The “farm” open on Saturday in one hour time slots from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is no admission fee, though bookings must be made through an Eventbrite page.

The event was initially conceived by the beermaker in September, during National Organic Month. “Along the way, the idea of organic ingredients and fall harvest started to come together really naturally,” says Vieira-Teixeira.

Molson Coors opted to take the experiential approach for several reasons. Though Coors Organic launched in 2020, the brewer has been building awareness for the brand “on mostly digital platforms,” says Vieira-Teixeira. But “trial and sampling are such important elements to building a base,” and with traditional in-store options and events still unavailable or limited, creating its own event seemed like the way to go.

“The event being held outdoors and at a farm not only helps bring our communications around simple, organic ingredients to life, but also helps with safety measures and levels of comfort as consumers reintroduce live experiences,” she adds.

Rethink handled the creative for the activation, while SDI handled XM. Citizen Relations handled PR and Wavemaker handled media.