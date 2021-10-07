Co-operators rebrands to show it’s more than insurance The new look comes with a major push to show how its financial offerings can meet all consumers' changing needs

Co-operators is emphasizing the full, personalized array of financial services it offers in its first new brand identity in almost half a century.

The rebrand is being supported with a national advertising, social, PR and retail activation campaign, created in partnership with Huge. Lifestyle vignettes show how Co-operators offerings can be combined to meet the needs of each client, such as the “Edmund Plan,” a monthly investment offering for a would-be professional baker, and the “Morgans Plan” for a hockey family contemplating future education savings.

“We were always so well known as being a full service insurance provider, with the best advice and lots of unaided awareness, but strategically we were shifting to provide holistic financial services and advice,” says Cindy Wong, head of marketing and communications for Co-operators.

To reach everyday Canadians who need financial help that often requires more than a single product, Wong says the company’s shift beyond insurance is zeroing in on personalization, with creative that reflects offerings that aren’t cookie cutter, but customized for everyone from young families to entrepreneurs to retirees.

While the pandemic has made future financial plans more urgent for many Canadians, Wong tells strategy the rebrand move was actually underway pre-pandemic to better reflect consumer needs that were already changing, informed by Angus Reid Forum Panel data about Canadians’ financial mindsets.



The rebrand, the first in 44 years, introduces a new logo and tagline “Investing in your future. Together,” to better align with the brand’s all-in-one offerings and a move away from insurance.

In order to respect the legacy of the more than three quarters of a century-old company, Co-operators’ new oak leaf logo is inspired by a quote from a company co-founder about an acorn growing into a strong oak tree.

It’s a different blue from the previous logo, and the leaf has also been crafted into a right-facing arrow to convey “forward momentum,” Wong says.

Fifteen-second versions of the English and French creative are launching across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and LinkedIn, with 15- and 30-second versions appearing on television, programmatic video and YouTube. The campaign also features radio traffic tags, content creation and paid amplification with influencers, and OOH creative including posters, digital screens, transit shelters and refreshed looks at community rink boards across Canada.

Epitaph handled the media buy; Wong did not provide a specific figure behind the media spend, but said it reflects the company’s “intent to make an impact,” especially on social channels.

“We’re trying to have a more meaningful presence,” Wong says. Co-operators is also introducing influencers into its mix for this campaign to align to a younger segment.