Cossette and NABS take a ‘crack’ at industry burnout A new film uses an animated cracker to remind people to take care of themselves and their peers.

Cossette and National Advertising Benevolent Society (NABS) have released a new film encouraging employees in the ad industry to be more aware of burnout and other negative impacts to their mental health that can result from the stresses of their day-to-day work lives.

The campaign, which launched on digital and social media on Wednesday, centers on a film featuring Crumbles – an animated saltine cracker with some encouraging words for an ad agency employee who is overworking herself to hit her deadlines.

“Crumbles is here to tell it like it is – sometimes this job can take more than it gives, so as an industry we need to make more of an effort to take care of ourselves and look after each other,” says Nicole Ellerton, CD at Cossette.

The film was shot to mark the upcoming World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, but it also acknowledges some of the ugly realities of the industry that have come to light since the onset of the pandemic.

“During the last 18 months alone, the demand for our services has skyrocketed, with over 3,600 people reaching out for various reasons including mental health issues, unemployment, illness and financial difficulties,” says Mark Neves, director of NABS Central. “We hope that this campaign encourages people within the industry – from all levels of seniority – to recognize the signs of mental burnout and distress early and take advantage of the many services and resources that NABS has available.”

The campaign will run entirely on digital and social, with influencer and ad industry executive amplification. In addition, the original song featured in the film, “This Job Can Break You,” will be made available to stream on Spotify starting Oct. 11.