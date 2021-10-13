Gen Xers are keen on spending for Halloween Insights from Caddle also reveal that almost half of Canadians will buy more candy after eating their first purchase.

When it comes to Halloween, Gen Xers are the most generous – but a lack of self-control still gets the better of a lot of us, who keep candy for ourselves.

Those are the latest insights from data firm Caddle, which recently conducted a survey of 8,400 Canadians to get a better understanding of consumer behaviour leading up to Halloween.

According to the numbers, 31% are spending in the $11 to $25 dollar range. Gen X are the biggest spenders – 28% spend between $26 and $50, while 10% spend over $50. And thanks to what Caddle calls “residual FOMO” or fear of missing out, Gen Z plans to spend 23% more on candy this year.

When it comes to Halloween candy purchases, almost half (49%) of Canadians will buy it, eat it for themselves and then have to make another purchase to have something give away – Millennials the most likely to show this lack of self-control.

The gender breakdown reveals that women are more keen on Halloween than their male counterparts: 57.7% of women celebrate annually, compared with 48.4% of men.

The study finds 56% of Gen Z celebrate every year, 23% of Millennials celebrate every other year or every few years, whilst 39% of Baby Boomers rarely or don’t celebrate.

No matter what percentage you look at, those who have kids in the house over-index in every response when it comes to giving out candy: 46% will give out more than half of their purchased candy to trick-or-treaters, compared to just 36% of the general population.

Regionally, 83% of Newfoundlanders celebrate Halloween annually, compared with only half of Quebeckers, with Ontario coming in at 57%.

Though it is not having as big of an impact as last year, COVID-19 concerns continue to impact holiday celebrations, with 18% unsure about their Halloween plans with the holiday just two weeks away, particularly residents of Manitoba.