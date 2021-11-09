Dairy Farmers of Ontario link quality to community The latest iteration of "Dairy Done Right" shows how producers pride in their work benefits more families than just their own.

Dairy Farmers of Ontario is once again showing how pride in their work results in products families can trust, but doing so in a way that reflects how the demand for transparent food sourcing has become intermingled with the importance of community.

The centre of the campaign is a spot titled “The Reminder,” which is stylized similarly to “The Letter,” the spot that helped launch the “Dairy Done Right” platform in 2019. While that spot took the form of a farmer reading a letter to this children about having pride in the family-owned dairy, the new campaign uses a voiceover of a young girl relaying a principle her family has lived by: that they should do their best work, because their farm plays a role in lives, homes and communities beyond their own.

https://youtu.be/m2PQDVy4o-A

The connecting thread between the two campaigns is that both celebrate and reinforce the hard work, quality products and multi-generational stories of local dairy production, says Julie Granger, integrated marketing communications manager at Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

“All of our equity content typically leans into telling stories of Ontario dairy farming families,” Granger says, telling strategy that once again, the campaign work features real Ontario producers, and not actors. This was an important factor to maintain in the platform, she maintains, as people want to know where their food is coming from and showing people who are producing it adds a level of authenticity and transparency. But reflecting sentiments that have gotten stronger over the last 18 months, the spot also ties the fruits of their labours to the community, including a new tagline, “Dairy Done With Everyone in Mind.”

In addition to TV, the campaign includes a major out-of-home component using portrait-like photography featuring a dairy farming family. “A lot of Ontarians are back out and consuming that medium again,” Granger says.

Complemented by social, digital and public relations, the holistic “Dairy Done Right” campaign is targeting millennial parents, weighed disproportionately to millennial moms, whose values align with purchase patterns and do a lot of the household purchasing.

The campaign was developed by agency No Fixed Address with research conducted by Northstar Research Partners. NFA is also handling public relations, while media buying is being executed by Starcom. The campaign runs throughout Ontario until Nov. 21, and a few weeks later, it will debut a holiday campaign built around milk and cookies.