Hello Bello brings more fun to the diaper category The baby brand expands its products to Walmart and Superstore with an eye towards the convenience parents want.

Premium baby brand Hello Bello is bringing new pack sizes to Real Canadian Superstore and Walmart with stop-and-take-notice tactics to catch the attention of parents eager for easy shopping.



LA-based Hello Bello came to Canada in the spring of 2020, offering diapers, hair care/bubble baths, lotions, baby rash creams and wipes. And it now finds that diapers comprise more than half of its business, according to Vanessa McHugh, sales director for Hello Bello Canada.

“We have three different pack sizes in the market,” McHugh says, telling strategy that according to its insights, in Canada, consumers want large value packs more because of convenience than savings, as parents never want to run out of diapers.

The brand does pallet drops, which are incremental to its on shelf merchandising, to drive awareness and purchase in larger format retailers, such as mass and grocery channels (see, below).

“We have got fantastic marketing on pack and that’s really how we differentiate,” says McHugh. There are multicoloured umbrellas, little squiggly eyes, suns, sloths and pandas and a plethora of cute design elements.

These designs change out every few times a year as a surprise and delight, McHugh says. On the DTC channel, it’s even more frequent to keep consumers engaged.

“We are trying to make diapers a little bit more fun,” McHugh says, as diaper duty is not a fun task.

To highlight the personal care side of the business, Hello Bello also has new PDQs based around its better-for-you positioning and its “premium quality, non-premium prices” brand pillar (see, below).

To amplify its messaging on both sides of the border, it works with Instagram influencers like Sarah Nicole Landry to offer promo codes, tapping the female empowerment fashionista’s 2.1 million following.



In April, Hello Bello launched its first national TV campaign in Canada on CTV Life, Food Network, HGTV, YTV, and TSN, to cite a few.

To respond to heightened diaper demand, the company also just announced it’s opened a production facility in Waco, Texas, a site the company says was chosen because of its central location and access to suppliers and freight carriers.

According to the company’s PR team, the plant will be “the only independent diaper company in the U.S. manufacturing its own diapers from design to delivery.”

The range of Hello Bello products are offered in Loblaw, London Drugs, Rexall, Well.ca, Babies ‘R’ US and Buy Buy Baby, Amazon.ca, Indigo, Sobeys and Walmart.

Kingstar Media is the brand’s Canadian agency for TV. California and South Carolina-based full service creative Brains On Fire handle creative for Hello Bello, including the creative design for its PDQs.