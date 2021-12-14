Innocean promotes three creative leaders Bill Newberry will oversee the agency's Kia work while Kevin Belanger and David Strasser will lead on Hyundai and Genesis.

Innocean Worldwide Canada has made three promotions within its creative ranks ahead of the new year.

Bill Newberry (pictured at right), who had been serving as creative director on the agency’s Hyundai work, has been promoted to VP and creative director, replacing Linda Carte, who recently departed the agency to pursue a new creative opportunity. In the new role, he will lead on Kia, overseeing and creating insight- and data-driven work across all digital and traditional mediums, as well as retail, social, CRM and in-store.

Newberry began working at Innocean in 2019, and led a number of creative executions for Hyundai since joining the agency, including its “Made For Those Who Drive Hockey” integrated campaign.

To replace Newberry, Innocean has promoted David Strasser and Kevin Bélanger into roles as co-creative directors for the Hyundai and Genesis brands. The pair will also work on clients outside of the Hyundai family, including Surex, Merrell and LG.

Strasser and Bélanger have worked as a creative team since joining Innocean, and were together promoted into ACD roles in March.