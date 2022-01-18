Twitter manifests big dreams to draw in new users The social platform's campaign shows how both celebs and everyday people tweeted about goals that eventually came true.

Twitter is highlighting people who have used the platform to publicly promise their dreams would come true – and succeeded.

It’s part of a positioning around “manifestations” tweets, a trendy variant on the New Year’s resolution where people put their goals into the world as a way to make them happen. It’s also a style of tweet that has doubled year-over-year, according to Twitter, and its new campaign uses actual tweets from the likes of athletes, artists and actors – such as Simu Liu “manifesting” his way into a Marvel movie – to show how they’ve manifested their dreams.

The campaign is all about top-level awareness, driving engagement and new users according to Jennifer Bairos Hofer, head of marketing for Twitter Canada, who adds that over the last three years there’s been 59 million tweets about manifestation.

But Twitter’s biggest celebrity campaign yet doesn’t just feature stars like Demi Lovato and Megan Thee Stallion, “#Manifestations” includes everyday people like blind video game content creator and accessibility advocate Steve Saylor, who managed to track down a hard-to-find new Xbox – and grow his online following by 40% since tweeting about it.

By incorporating people like Saylor into the campaign, Twitter is also tapping into the heightened interest in gaming to target a wide demo. In fact, according to Twitter insights, there were more than 2.4 billion tweets about gaming in 2021, up 14% year-over-year and a more than 10x increase from 2017.

Toronto is one of six North American cities to be included in this OOH campaign, alongside New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston and Chicago. In Toronto, the campaign includes high-visibility takeovers of Union Station and Yonge-Dundas Square.

“Typically a lot of our campaigns are out of home,” Bairos Hofer says, as a big OOH presence has the impact to reach people in a visceral way. There are contextual placements to drive relevance with celebs who are connected to the cities, like Mississauga-raised Liu in Toronto or Megan Thee Stallion and her hometown of Houston.

Twitter will also be hosting an event Tuesday on Spaces, its voice-driven conversation platform, to show how people have manifested their dreams.

As part of a CSR initiative, Twitter is also donating nearly $1 million to charities of the stars’ choice. The idea is that the funding will help charities manifest their dreams as well, says Bairos Hofer.

Media vendors include Branded Cities, Clear Channel, New Tradition, Scene Media and Outfront. Cutwater is Twitter’s creative agency of record, with some support from Twitter’s internal agency.