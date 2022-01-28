Here are the Design jurors for the 2022 Marketing Awards Led by Mooren Bofill and Claire Dawson, this year's judges will award the best visually-led work in Canada.

On the last day of the week-long reveal of Marketing Awards jury panels, we’ve finally made our way to the judges for Design.

As previously announced, this year’s group of judges will be co-chaired by Mooren Bofill of 123w and Claire Dawson of Underline Studios. They will lead the discussions, which will take place on Zoom in the coming months, and will include the folowing jurors:

Jean-Sébastien Baillat, founder, CD, Baillat Studio

RyanCrouchman, partner, VP, ECD, Design, lg2

Nathalie Cusson, CD, design, Le Parc (Juniper Park\TBWA)

Theo Gibson, CD, original & branded content, Cossette

Phoebe Glasfurd, owner, CD, Glasfurd & Walker

JacquelineLane, ECD, Public Address

Jake Lim, CD, Rethink

Kim Norwich, CD, Jacknife

Mike Nugent, design director, BBDO

Howard Poon, VP, design, DDB

Julie Vander Herberg, founder, CD, Vanderbrand

All of the jury panels have now been revealed, including Advertising, Multicultural, Public Service (new to the competition) and Craft. The last day to enter the 100th edition of the Marketing Awards is Feb 18. Visit the program’s website for more information about how to submit work in each of the categories.