Here are the Design jurors for the 2022 Marketing Awards
Led by Mooren Bofill and Claire Dawson, this year's judges will award the best visually-led work in Canada.
On the last day of the week-long reveal of Marketing Awards jury panels, we’ve finally made our way to the judges for Design.
As previously announced, this year’s group of judges will be co-chaired by Mooren Bofill of 123w and Claire Dawson of Underline Studios. They will lead the discussions, which will take place on Zoom in the coming months, and will include the folowing jurors:
Jean-Sébastien Baillat, founder, CD, Baillat Studio
RyanCrouchman, partner, VP, ECD, Design, lg2
Nathalie Cusson, CD, design, Le Parc (Juniper Park\TBWA)
Theo Gibson, CD, original & branded content, Cossette
Phoebe Glasfurd, owner, CD, Glasfurd & Walker
JacquelineLane, ECD, Public Address
Jake Lim, CD, Rethink
Kim Norwich, CD, Jacknife
Mike Nugent, design director, BBDO
Howard Poon, VP, design, DDB
Julie Vander Herberg, founder, CD, Vanderbrand
All of the jury panels have now been revealed, including Advertising, Multicultural, Public Service (new to the competition) and Craft. The last day to enter the 100th edition of the Marketing Awards is Feb 18. Visit the program’s website for more information about how to submit work in each of the categories.