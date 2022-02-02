Mondelez reports spike in snack recommendations More consumers are deciding on snack options thanks to the advice of family and friends, according to a new study.

Word of mouth is increasingly determining what shoppers choose to snack on, according to Mondelez’ latest State of Snacking report, which reveals that recommendations from family or friends saw a 14% spike in 2021.

Furthermore, the company’s data reveals that recommendations from family and friends is now neck-and-neck with browsing or shopping in-store when it comes to trialing new products – 42% vs 44%, with in-store only seeing a slight uptick of 2% versus 2020.

The report also revealed that gifting snacks saw a big spike, up 8% compared with 2020 levels, almost matching the increase in advertising effectiveness, at 10% year over year.

In addition, the State of Snacking report shows that snackers chose to consume indulgent snacks more during the after-dinner and late-night dayparts, but tended to eat snacks that are more for sustenance around the breakfast and lunch dayparts.

The majority of consumers say “it’s important to me to have control over my snacking choices such as what portion sizes I buy and eat and what ingredients are in the snacks” (88%), and agree that “when buying snacks, I like having options in terms of pack sizes (90%) and ingredients “so I can make the best choice for me in any given moment” (88%).

As Canadian consumers seek different snacks for different well-being needs, they also acknowledge the value of more indulgent snacks. The appetite for indulgence appears to be on the rise, as 92% respondents reveal “a balanced diet can include a little indulgence” – up 7% from last year.

One of Canadian consumers’ top rising motivators for snack choices is finding snacks that “take care of their body” or serve “nutritional needs.” According to the study, 80% of Canadian consumers say they snack regularly for this nourishing purpose – up 13% from last year.

The State of Snacking report also reveals unexplored possibilities in packaging: 64% of respondents are looking for portion controlled snacks. Meanwhile, according to the report, health cues on packaging are an opportunity to meet consumer appetites for knowledgeable nourishment. In fact, 75% of respondents want easier-to-process snack health indicators on pack, for example, “green” for very healthy.

Beyond nourishment, consumers are considering the impact of their snacking on the world at large: 77% of Canadian consumers say that the number one environmental impact on their food choices is low waste packaging, which includes using recyclable or reduced packaging.

The online survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mondelez was conducted last fall on 255 respondents in Canada, and includes 3,055 global adults ages 18 and older.