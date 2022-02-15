TD is going big to promote its direct investment app The bank used the Super Bowl to launch a new campaign for Easy Trade, an app aimed at younger investors.

A spot during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on CTV is only the beginning of TD Bank’s campaign for its new Easy Trade mobile investing app.

The campaign launched on Sunday during the Super Bowl with a 30-second spot that ran at multiple points during the Canadian broadcast of the game, including three times during the TD-sponsored second quarter.

The spot was tailored to the app’s target demographic: “emerging” Millennial and Generation Z people who want to get involved with investing, but may feel overwhelmed by the particulars. “From a strategic perspective, that’s the audience we’re trying to capture, and it’s a priority for the bank,” explains Betsey Chung, global CMO and EVP of TD Bank Group. “Financial education and wellness are areas we’re really focused on.”

TD Easy Trade, launched last month, meant to take advantage of new interest among Canadians who want to directly choose which companies they invest in. That demand spiked last year as consumer investors rode a wave of growth for Gamestop stocks, driving demand for investment apps like Robinhood in the U.S. and Wealthsimple Trade in Canada.

While TD, like other Canadian banks, has had a direct investing platform in the past, the new app is meant to offer more convenience to users, as well as removing monthly fees, minimum balances and offering a set number of free trades a month. RBC launched its Direct Invest app last year.

The Super Bowl spot is a first for the TD Wealth brand, though not the bank as a whole. It was developed in partnership with Leo Burnett, which led on strategy, creative development and production. Martel & Cie worked on the French-language version of the spot, and TD’s media AOR, Unison, handled the buy.

Because the app is only available in Canada, the spots did not run for the U.S. audience.

From here, the TV spot will continue to air “for a few months,” Chung says. It is also running in pre-roll on YouTube and (for the first time) Twitch, and will also be targeted through connected TV. In addition, the bank ran a Twitter chat during the Super Bowl, which is now pivoting into targeted ads across social, including the usual mix of Facebook and Instagram, but also platforms more commonly used by the target audience such as TikTok and Snapchat.

Influencers will also play a key role in the campaign, Chung told strategy. “We know that in the U.S., 30% of sales in the robo-advisor category are driven by influencers,” she says of a key statistic the bank believes applies here as well. “We know they are increasingly meaningful for our target audience and so, for this particular proposition, we’re really using influencers.”

The bank is pushing its Easy Trade app as “one proof point” in the TD’s “digital innovation” agenda, she adds. “We have a lot of great stories to tell and customer propositions to share.”