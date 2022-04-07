Re/Max drafts unicorns to win over a younger demo With its biggest brand spend ever, the brokerage gets surreal to show the "unfair advantage" it has in a hot housing market.

With its latest campaign, Re/Max is manifesting the concept of having an unfair advantage in a more visual and surreal way, as it attempts to better connect with young millennials.

The new creative highlights the advantages accrued by playing ping pong with an octopus or home buyers availing themselves of a commute via Pegasus. The idea builds on the first year of the “Unfair Advantage” campaign, by contrast, featured slightly more grounded similies, like getting Shakespeare to help text your crush.

According to Anthony Volpini, executive director of marketing at Re/Max Canada, this was about bringing those same concepts to life, but doing it in a more visual, impactful way.

He says that it’s all part of a broader effort, by it and agency partner Arrivals + Departures, to modernize the brand. Despite its market leading position, Re/Max remains more well known among older consumers but than those in different demos. Millennials, he says, tend to view Re/Max and its competition simply as “large conglomerates,” rather than a network of brokers with ties to their local communities.

“Now is our chance to cement our place in real estate by being bold,” Volpini says.

It’s activating again using the “Unfair Advantage” concept, because according to the brand, the first beat all the standard advertising KPIs, but also a big spike in thenumber of agents joining the team.

The multi-channel campaign runs through early June and includes ads running in specialty, service points, OOH, transit, programmatic video and display, paid social, search and ads for Spotify music. It will also be part of the brand’s NBA sponsorship.

“We added TikTok to the mix, so that’s new,” Volpini says, and it’s all part of getting to consumers through as many touchpoints as possible. “The ad spend is quite a bit bigger than years’ past, actually, the largest across Canada ever.”

True Media is handling the buy.