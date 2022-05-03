Ogilvy unifies its Canadian leadership team The agency is creating a single executive group that will oversee operations in its Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto offices.

Ogilvy is centralizing the leadership of its Canadian agencies, unifying its Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto offices under the Ogilvy Canada banner with a single national executive team.

The move is a logical next step for Ogilvy, both as an extension of its “Borderless Creativity” integration strategy that has been in action over the past two years, and as a result of a shift toward a new working model at the agency that allows talent to work both from home and the office. Over the past two years, integrated teams working from the Montreal and Toronto offices have serviced clients including Aldo, Unilever, Mondelez, Kimberly-Clark and TD, the last of which Ogilvy won in September.

“Centralizing our operation in Canada enables us to overcome geographical limitations and improve collaboration between our teams, enabling our clients to easily access our wealth of diverse talent in the country and the network and tap into their creative potential,” says Marie-Lise Campeau, president of Ogilvy Canada, who will lead the new, unified executive team. “The last two years have shown us how effective technology is in bringing our people together without the need to expand physical infrastructure, enabling us to invest more in talented development.”

In her new role, Campeau will report to Arthur Fleischmann, group CEO of Ogilvy Canada and country manager for WPP.

Campeau oversees a team with leadership from all three offices. That includes Tom Kenny, CSO; Sandie Rotgé, managing director of business and experience strategy; Meg Farquhar, CCO; Gavin Drummond, CCO Quebec; Audrey Hasdenteufel, managing director of clients and operations in Quebec; Katharine Palumbo, managing director of business operations; Anchie Contractor, managing director of client service; Sandi Truffen, managing director of North America TD; Stéphanie Laurin, EVP of finance; Lorie Manley, director of HR and David Lalancette, group director of business innovation and transformation.

Ogilvy Health will continue to operate under the leadership of its own president, Nadine Lafond, and John St. will remain a distinct agency brand and entity under the leadership of Stephanie Hurst.